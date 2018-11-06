Uproxx has a sharp history of music in its pedigree as a company, due to co-founder Jarret Myer, who was an integral force behind the Rawkus Records empire in New York. This year, as the company moved into a full embrace of its musical heritage, we launched a live showcase series in Los Angeles called The RX to help spotlight the best new talent.

Featuring artists like Open Mike Eagle, Haley Heynderickx, H.C. McEntire, and Ness Nite, The RX quickly became a hub for industry people, superfans, and people in LA who care about the future of music, mirroring our editorial column spotlighting the best in music each year.

Last week, The RX reached a new level by working with a brand partner for the first time: RXBAR helped bring the private industry-focused showcase into a new era, co-hosting a show in downtown LA that featured both rising hip-hop influenced DJ Kittens and Compton’s own, Boogie, who is poised to be the next big rapper on the west coast. Boogie’s debut album with Eminem’s Shady Records is due literally any day now, and Kittens just release an original EP on A-Trak’s storied New York independent hip-hop label Fools Gold this past summer, making them two of the biggest potential new stars in the genre.

At our event, we charted their rise with some behind-the-scenes background, plenty of free drinks at the open bar, and footage of their intimate sets at our latest showcase. Check out all of that and more in the recap video up top, and look for plenty more to come in the future of The RX.