Heather Evans Smith

This coming Friday, 4/13, we are continuing the Uproxx music showcase series The RX at the Ace Hotel in downtown Los Angeles.

This month’s artist is H.C. McEntire, (aka Heather McEntire) who is the frontwoman of North Carolina-based alt-country band Mount Moriah and a formidable solo artist on her own who just released her solo debut, LIONHEART. We introduced the album last winter by premiering the lead single, “A Lamb, A Dove” along with a conversation between Heather and Uproxx Editorial Director of Music Caitlin White about the ways the album braids together Heather’s queer identity and her Conservative country roots in the south.

After it was released at the end of January, LIONHEART quickly picked up our highest distinction, an RX review, making her eligible for the showcase. As McEntire is in California for the next few weeks as part of Angel Olsen’s touring band playing at Coachella, she fit a solo show with us into her busy schedule, and we couldn’t be more thrilled.

The private, free show is open to anyone who responds to the RSVP: RSVP@Uproxx.com. Please reserve your post today if you’d like to come out this Friday. (We will update this post accordingly when the list reaches capacity.)

All the info is condensed below in the flyer, see you there!