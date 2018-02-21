Uproxx Is Launching A Live Music Showcase At The Ace Hotel In LA

Uproxx Studios

Uproxx Music’s column The RX tag is our stamp of approval for the best albums, songs, and music stories you need to hear and read, and now we’re taking that distinction to the next level with a live showcase in Los Angeles.

The inaugural show will be held at the DTLA Ace Hotel’s Segovia Hall this upcoming Tuesday, Feb. 27 at 8 PM. The first performer will be none other than one of the artists who helped us introduce The RX column, Open Mike Eagle. Open Mike recently launched his own Comedy Central series, The New Negroes, with Baron Vaughn, and is currently on tour for his groundbreaking, conceptual album, Brick Body Kids Still Daydream. Music for the invite-only show will be provided by a DJ set from LA’s own Jeff Weiss, the renowned journalist formerly of LA Weekly.

The RX Live is planned to be a monthly event for industry professionals to connect and to highlight artists who are pushing the boundaries of genre and musical expectations. The live aspect will give attendees the only thing the column can’t — the experience of being there. Meanwhile, the column itself will continue to expand, delivering high-quality coverage of the most important acts in music today.