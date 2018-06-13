Uproxx Studios

The RX, Uproxx Music’s live music showcase at the Ace Hotel, has so far hosted exemplary performances by Open Mike Eagle, Haley Heynderickx, and H.C. McEntire, and the fourth installment is coming really soon. Hosted by Uproxx Editorial Director of Music Caitlin White, the next show will be led by New-York-via-Minnesota rapper Ness Nite, on June 21.

Nite released her debut album, Dream Girl, in March via POW Recordings, and on it, she defines herself as a rapper and singer who refuses to conform to hip-hop and R&B conventions. Her single “Tightrope,” for example, is an idiosyncratic blend of hip-hop, R&B, and dance music that firmly establishes Nite as a singular up-and-coming voice that won’t be held back by genre labels.

The doors open at 7 PM, and the night will begin with a DJ set from DJ Cherise. The show is free, which means that open space is quickly filling up, so RSVP by sending an email to rsvp@uproxx.com and claim your spot. If you can’t make it, you can keep up with all the excitement as it happens by following Uproxx on Instagram. To stay in the loop about shows and other artists you shouldn’t sleep on, check out past and future The RX content right here.