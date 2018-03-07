Following up the first installment of The RX, Uproxx Music’s live showcase at the Ace Hotel featuring Open Eagle Mike, the series returns this week in Los Angeles. Hosted by Uproxx editorial director of music Caitlin White, the showcase takes its name from our column that issues a stamp of approval on the best music that is coming out.

The March showcase will be held this Friday, 3/9 at DTLA Ace Hotel’s Segovia Hall, where Portland folk singer-songwriter Haley Heynderickx will take the stage to celebrate the release of her brilliant debut album I Need To Start A Garden, which dropped just under a week ago and instantly earned the RX label. Just a few days prior to the release of I Need To Start A Garden, Heynderickx’s seven-minute epic track “Worth It” appeared on Steven Hyden’s list of his favorite songs from the month of February.

The doors open at 7 PM, kicking things off with a DJ set by Amy Reitnouer, the Executive Director of The Bluegrass Situation, followed up by Vikesh Kapoor as the opening act, and finally Haley’s headlining set. If you’re not in Los Angeles this Friday, be sure to follow Uproxx on Instagram for an inside look at the RX live showcase. In the meantime, continue to follow along with the ever-growing column of content that is not to be missed, right here.