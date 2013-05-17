The Weeknd – Kiss Land / John Carpenter

The Weeknd releases two new tracks, “Kiss Land,” & “John Carpenter.” Thoughts on The Weeknd’s new material?
Album is at the top of my To Buy List for 2013
whenever you ask what we think of it that means you aint feeling it or not sure yet homie…..lol….dont worry we liked his mix tapes just as much as you and are now scratching our heads like ” this is…whuut..now?”….lmao…first beat is cool….dark and everything, but…..(sigh)…curse nigga!!! curse!!! wheres the shit niggaz relate to?
“This ain’t nothin to relate to”
And there is the double edged sword. he knows he’s been boxed in with all the shit he’s dropped so he’s gotta slowly open that box up again. Both songs are dope, we has listeners just gotta appreciate the artistry of it
Feelin it feelin it feelin it
lol how can you call yourself straight and co sign this dudes music? shit is gay as hell and his voice is the worst
Yeah like his voice is way too soft I though it was girl at the beginning. To be fair I like some of his other songs but this one, I had to switch off, way too feminine in my personal view.
To those you enjoy, well its you his trying to reach so yeah.
dont listen to dude, but i guess them females all up on it, this like that marvins room music, not for dudes unless u gay or fucking
@Thatnigga
Nigga you gay for writing that comment.It aint nothing gay to listen to weeknd. You closet homo ass nigga come out already.
Its not even about being gay, the shit is just dope to smoke to. And if you not in relationships then yeah his shit aint your lane.
Tell em!
Feelin the first one not that second one
not feeling this at all, dont even like him as an artist tbh
I respect the Weeknd as an artist, copping this album just like the last one.
i dont get it.. why is it gay to like the weeknd?? he talking about drugs and women just like all those rappers do.
