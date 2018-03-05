Tory Lanez Delivers The Drake Album We’ve Always Wanted With ‘Memories Don’t Die’

03.05.18

“I’m hot now, hot now / Lot of rap and R&B n—-s popped off my sound…”

You almost have to admire Tory Lanez’ commitment to the delusion. When the kid delivers the above line not five full minutes into his latest effort, Memories Don’t Die, it’s with a near-Rick Ross level of suspension of disbelief (bless up). The arrogance of Tory, who knows in his heart of hearts that this is unequivocally and objective untrue, says it with such earnest sincerity that you almost — almost — buy it.

Then the ridiculosity of such a statement comes crashing in, and all that credibility is washed away in the tide of one simple fact: Tory sounds — has always sounded — like a slightly watered-down, not-quite-off-brand version of Drake. Diet Drake, if you will. But that’s not a bad thing!

Don’t get me wrong, a more creative, original, distinctive Tory Lanez could only be a good thing, but if he insists on making a Great Value version of someone else’s product, maybe the best thing he could do is make it taste so similar, it’s almost preferable.

With that said, Memories Don’t Die earns a dubious distinction: Despite itself, it’s actually the Drake album we’ve all almost wanted.

