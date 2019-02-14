Getty Image

Travis Scott has a lot of love for his hometown of Houston, as he’s shown time and time again. The city recognizes that, so they honored him with his very own “Astroworld Day” last year. The relationship between Scott and Houston is a strong one, and now, Houston mayor Sylvester Turner has revealed that Scott and his Astroworld album have inspired the city to make a big move: Turner wants to bring an amusement park to Houston.

Turner made an appearance at Scott’s concert in Houston last night, where he took the stage and presented Scott with a key to the city. Turner also addressed the audience and said, “Because of him, we want to bring another amusement theme park back to the city.”

Scott’s album was inspired by Six Flags AstroWorld, a theme park that operated in Houston from 1968 to 2005, and now Turner would like to see that energy brought back to the city. Turner’s spokeswoman told KHOU 11, “This would not be a city project but would encourage the use of private money and developers. He is definitely in support of that.”

Turner also took to Twitter to report that he had an excellent time at Scott’s show, writing, “It was truly lit at @ToyotaCenter this evening. I was honored to present @trvisXX with a key to the city along with @aturner4545. The crowd went in #SickoMode. A surreal experience.”

Concertgoers in Houston certainly had a better time than those in Tulsa, Oklahoma: Scott was forced to cancel a recent show there last-minute, which led to chaos.