Getty Image

There’s been a lot of talk all this week about how bundling concert tickets with merchandise and album downloads drives figures all around, but the point that every seems to be missing is that you have to have a dedicated fanbase in the first place who are ready and willing to show up with cash in hand to meet a lot of these crazy marks. In the case of Travis Scott for instance, other big name rap artists might cry foul all they want about his tactics — tactics which they use for their own purposes it should be noted — but La Flame has a real and very dedicated fanbase who seem ecstatic about his latest album Astroworld.

In fact, according to the man himself, his show at the LA Forum during his upcoming tour is already sold out before it ever even had the chance to make it out of the pre-sale.

Many have been wondering if Scott was ready to make the leap to arenas — his reputation as a live performer already precedes him — and this all but puts those questions to bed. Even the biggest artists can have difficulty packing fans into a space as big as the Forum, and for Travis to run through all the tickets before the general on sale is a massive achievement. Best advice to anyone on the fence about catching him live this winter, cop your tickets while you still can.

In fact, the Forum confirmed that they will be adding a second show due to the demand. It’s unclear if both shows have already sold out, or just the initial date. Regardless, regular sale for tickets begins tomorrow, if they’re not already gone: