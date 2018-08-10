Travis Scott Announced His Own Astroworld Music Festival In Houston

Getty Image

It’s only been a week, and many are pegging Travis Scott’s latest album Astroworld as one of the best hip-hop releases of 2018. Seemingly looking to capitalize on that momentum, today, Scott has announced plans to stage his very own music festival in his hometown of Houston, Texas. Dubbed the Astroworld Festival, the new event is set to take place on November 17 in NRG Park.

Trav could not have picked a more fitting location to hold his inaugural festival. The current location of NRG Park once served as the parking lot for the now defunct amusement park Astroworld, from which Scott took the name for his latest album.

“Travis, myself and our entire Cactus Jack team couldn’t be more excited to finally reveal our plans for the first-ever Astroworld Festival,” Scott’s manager David Stromberg said. “Our ultimate goal in launching this fest is to bring some well-deserved recognition to Travis’ hometown of Houston, the place that has made him both the man and creative artist he is today. H-Town has an incredibly rich cultural history, and we look forward to showcasing to residents from Travis’ own backyard and across the globe what makes this city so special.”

Though he isn’t revealing today who exactly will be on the bill alongside of him, as one of the most exciting and unpredictable live performers of his generation, Trav will surely pull out all the stops for the hometown crowd.

