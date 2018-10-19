Getty Image / Uproxx Studios

Rap, by and large, is basically theater and most rappers are playing to the cheap seats. No one is ever quite as gangsta or sensitive as they seem. To borrow a term from our cousins over at With Spandex, 90 percent of what you hear and see in hip-hop is kayfabe, an exaggerated form of playacting, each rapper selling their role as a kingpin or a sad clown with the aim of endearing themselves to fans as a babyface or antagonizing them as a heel.

So, watching Drake and Pusha T duke it out in a war of words this past week has been a lot like watching our favorite wrestlers cut promos before the main event. There’s some verbal jousting of a different variety, with each participant trying to position himself in a more flattering light after returning to their respective corners in the wake of their summertime dustup. The future promises more fireworks, but for now, it appears they’ve settled into a cautious cold war of words, each angling to mitigate the damage done in their lyrical battle or get in a little gloating before the reescalation of hostilities — which will likely be caused by at least some of the commentary each has provided. And so, it’s time to take stock and see who’s ahead in the battle after one and a half rounds — although I refuse to hand out points because both sides have yet to produce any new tracks. We’ll call this a half round.

To recap: Pusha T threw shots at Drake on his album Daytona, which prompted a response from Drake with “Duppy Freestyle.” This move appeared to put Drake exactly where Push wanted him. Pusha produced a few daggers in the form of “The Story Of Adidon” and proceeded to sling accusations of Drake “hiding a child” — accusations which turned out to be true when Drake confirmed his new fatherhood status on his own album, Scorpion.

From there, Drake seemingly backed down at the behest of Houston rap impresario J. Prince, who insisted that things were escalating too quickly and had to be tamped down before a “pig pen mentality” took over and the two rappers — or their representatives, more likely — came to blows. That didn’t stop Drake from taking his story to HBO and LeBron James; during his appearance on the NBA star’s talk show, The Shop, he brushed off Pusha’s lyrical haymaker as a trash song, but a genius chess move, and shared his feelings of betrayal after he believed Kanye West manipulated and played him to gain the upper hand in the summertime release wars — which Drake pretty decisively won after Scorpion sold almost more records in two weeks than all five of GOOD Music’s Wyoming projects combined.

Of course, Pusha, never one to take anything lying down, stopped by Joe Budden’s podcast and in a three-hour interview, dropped bombshells in response to Drake’s latest allegations, not the least of which that the leak in Drake’s personal life came, not from Kanye, but from Drake’s longtime collaborator and friend, 40 Shebib, who Pusha says spilled the beans to a loose-lipped paramour.