Chicago up-and-comer Valee gets yet another big look on his latest track, this time from Virginia rap crooner DRAM. The two unconventional rappers have linked up with producer ChaseTheMoney to create “About U,” a bass-heavy trap banger that puts both of their off-the-wall styles on a rollicking rollercoaster of a beat to flex their wealth and women. Check it out below.

Valee has been one of the breakout stars of 2018, beginning with his GOOD Job, You Found Me EP, which celebrated his signing to GOOD Music, and including collaborations with Pusha T (“Miami“), Matt Ox (“Awesome“), and Vic Mensa (“Dim Sum“). Somehow, though, his most standout material has still been his own, as tracks like “Juice & Gin” and an appearance on the ABC sitcom Splitting Up Together have set him up for big success in the new year.

Meanwhile, DRAM had a much more low key year, relatively speaking, but still managed to keep the buzz from Big Baby DRAM going a year later. He dropped the eclectic and catchy That’s A GIrl’s Name EP with standout single “Best Hugs,” he rocked out with Diplo on “Look Back,” and headlined Gorillaz’ Demon Dayz festival alongside Erykah Badu. With the follow-up to Big Baby in the works, expect to see a lot more of. the “Broccoli” rapper in 2019 as well.