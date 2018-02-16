Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Only a day after debuting the Zane Lowe World Record-earning “Look Back,” Diplo and DRAM have already released its trippy, desert-wandering video directed by Brandon Dermer.

The video finds DRAM lost — or perhaps finding himself — in the desert, singing as he traipses along the wind-blown landscape. A few focus tricks suggest he may not be entirely sober, evoking the image of a lonely quest to get away from society and get into an “elevated” state of mind — an image that fits perfectly within DRAM’s realm of perky, stoner-friendly trap-soul, despite the switch in genre to guitar-driven power ballad. It’s simple, but effective.

The song is the first official release from Diplo’s upcoming California EP, which also features MØ and Goldlink on “Get It Right.” The trio performed the catchy pop track on The Tonight Show recently, where host Jimmy Fallon also revealed California‘s artwork.

“Look Back” is Diplo’s second track in as many months to feature as Zane Lowe’s World Record, after the Tory Lanez and Cashmere Cat-featuring “Miss You,” produced under his Major Lazer persona. He also recently “remixed” Kanye West’s Yeezy Season 6 promotional rollout, duplicating the campaign’s theme of models dressed as Kim Kardashian — complete with silver wig — recreating the paparazzi shots that originally introduced the world to Kanye’s latest designs.