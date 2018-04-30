DRAM And LVRN Are Charting Their Own Course In Hip-Hop

Getty Image

Built like an NFL linebacker, DRAM cuts an imposing physical presence, with a totally disarming and endlessly charming personality. Decked out in a black hoodie, his signature dreads are tucked back and hidden from view, but his signature smile beams through the pink fluorescent haze as he holds court across from me in the third-floor studio at the swanky LVRN (aka Love Renaissance) headquarters in downtown in Atlanta. “Shit is lit as hell!” He exclaims waving his hands around the space. “It’s like the Boom Boom Room from Harlem Nights. Champagne and cocktails!”

DRAM is in town this evening to lend support to the collective, of whom he is most definitely the biggest success story along with contemporaries 6lack and Space Jam Bro. Tonight, in a converted warehouse on the other side of town, LVRN will launch of their new collaboration with Reebok as part of their 3 A.M. campaign, a signature shoe designed by local artist FRKO Rico that reflects the attitude and character of this hip-hop mecca. One of G.O.O.D. Music’s most recent signees Sheck Wes will perform a trio of songs. The drinks will flow. Sneakers will be purchased. Everyone has a great time.