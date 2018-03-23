Beef has long been almost essential an element of hip-hop as the it is to the fast food business but now, the two meanings have merged thanks to an inexplicable, yet ridiculously entertaining mixtape from none other than Wendy’s. That’s right, Wendy’s, the burger joint, the one that’s near-constantly bucking shots at their fry-slinging rivals on Twitter; they’ve taken all that Twitter beef, mashed down into a patty, and served up a hot, fresh helping of surprisingly deft lyrical goodness with We Beefin’?, and it’s honestly, pretty darn good.

The mixtape drops now. Not pulling punches. We Beefin’. pic.twitter.com/H1Rm1ODYC4 — Wendy's (@Wendys) March 23, 2018