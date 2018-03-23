Beef has long been almost essential an element of hip-hop as the it is to the fast food business but now, the two meanings have merged thanks to an inexplicable, yet ridiculously entertaining mixtape from none other than Wendy’s. That’s right, Wendy’s, the burger joint, the one that’s near-constantly bucking shots at their fry-slinging rivals on Twitter; they’ve taken all that Twitter beef, mashed down into a patty, and served up a hot, fresh helping of surprisingly deft lyrical goodness with We Beefin’?, and it’s honestly, pretty darn good.
Wendy’s Has Beef With The Restaurant Game And Makes It Known With An Actual Mixtape
Hip-Hop Editor
03.23.18
Around The Web
The RX
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album
Steven Hyden 03.21.18 2 days ago
Join The Discussion: Log In With