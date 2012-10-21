10 ‘Justice League’ members who deserve a shot on the big screen

The news that Warner Bros. is aiming to get a “Justice League” picture in theaters for the summer of 2015 has once again set up the inevitable “JL” vs. “The Avengers” franchise comparisons. A lot of second guessing at WB’s plan has already begun as “The Avengers 2” is currently dated for May 1 that same summer — a follow-up to a blockbuster that grossed a staggering $1.5 billion worldwide.
However, as HitFix’s Drew McWeeny already noted, if WB is indeed going to launch “JL” opposite “Avengers 2,” they are going to have to seriously differentiate themselves in what could be a lose-lose proposition. Yes, “JL” should have Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman and – maybe – Green Lantern in the mix, but the superhero team could also recruit from its long list of lesser known members. Some of these characters might help the League outshine their Marvel counterparts.
With that in mind, we chose 10 former or current members of the Justice League comic book team that be believe Warner Bros. and DC Entertainment should consider for the first and hopefully not last “Justice League” movie.
Click the embedded gallery below to see the pros and cons of potential members such as Hawkman, Vixen and Vibe (yes, that Vibe). Agree? Disagree? Share your thoughts below.
Other than maybe Aquaman, can’t agree on any others. Hawkman would look ridiculous and the others would have to be lower budget movie…can’t see DC putting 100’s of millions into those characters…DC needs more than Hawkman…it needs a wing and a prayer and new leadership at the movie division
Aquaman has superstrength, invulnerability and the ability to leap tall buildings in a single bound. So he’s a blonde Superman with a douchy attitude? I’m all for an ‘Aquaman’ movie, but unless a large part of ‘JLA’ takes place underwater, i dont see him playing an interesting part in the movie.
I’m gonna say no to Vixen for the sole reason that Halle Berry might get that role and ruin it (Catwoman, anyone?)
I’m surprised that the Martian Manhunter isn’t on this list. I find him to be one of the most fascinating JLers. Most of what I know about him comes from the animated JL and from the current Young Justice series. But just from that, his powers are the most different, his weaknesses are interesting, and his struggle to find his place in a race of beings he’s not sure he respects…that’s gold. Give that a good script writer and we’re sold!
I am saying no to vixen just because she’s too similar to Animal Man
aman Martian manhunter is the guy to go to i say his movie will make bank
If you think Doctor Strange would be hard to duplicate onscreen with the blue pirate shirt and tights, just try to pull off that Dr. Fate outfit without people laughing their butts off. And with all his pop-out weapons, wouldn’t Cyborg just come off looking like an Iron Man knockoff? Surely DC has some better characters than these for a potential Justice League franchise…
Both Dr.Fate and Hawkman looked great when they appeared on “Smallville,” but that doesn’t mean they should be in the League. Maybe the team should start small and add more members in a sequel…
but hawkman was an OG JL him superman wounderwoman batman martian manhunter
HELLO, Martian Manhunter??? Why wasn’t he on here? that would so SO BOSS. what are the cons to that, besides him having somewhat inconsistent powers throughout the years.
the only cons i can think of are that looking like a big green alien with a giant forehead isn’t very relatable, and the fact that he’s absolutely terrified of fire.
You’re seriously including the Red Tornado? Here, I’ll sum up Red’s entire personality for you: he is a robot who wants to be human, but can’t, so he cries all the time. And he has wind powers or something. At best, he’s a poor man’s Vision, at worst, he’s intolerable.
And quit it with all the Johns fellatio. The guy’s got some talents, but the Justice League are not among them.
Also: No Green Arrow? No Atom? No Boostle? No Power Girl? No Guy Gardner? No Plastic Man? No Animal Man? No Firestorm? No Martian motherfracking Manhunter?
Okay, Vibe and Rocket Red are just plain silly. Even the articles stated that they are disliked characters with stereotyping qualities – that’s a no no from the start.
Apart from Martian Manhunter, I noticed that the article forget Flash? And if you really are just going to pull any possible DC heroes – the teenager version of Blue Beetle may also help.
Heck, just watch Young Justice – it already has most of its characters redesigned with mainstream fashion and more distinct personalities.
you’re missing the Flash. That would be an excellent movie
i’m pretty sure if the JLA movie is successful, it’ll be a given that the flash would be one of the first movies made.
yea but they would have to use the same guy from dead pool and green lantern whats his face lol unless with the green lantern they use here is a thought a black guy
Oh man, would a Hawkman)or rather Hawkgirl, please Hawkgirl) movie be awesome or what? Where do I sign for this?
I will go on with Flash and Green Arrow.. Just mix it with Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman.. I think big thing comes from the small one, so let save the better for the sequel..
I would like to see JL add some lesser known members. It’s an interesting list. I am going to go with Vixen and Aquaman (just to see what they’ll do with him) as my top picks from the list. Flash and Martian Manhunter are well known and should be in the movie as well. However, they’ll probably go with Flash and leave out Martian Manhunter.
How can one not mention Nightwing…
he’s never been a part of the jla
yea rarely few sidekicks became part of the JL when they got old enough the did there own thing but what would be a great start for a movie franchise is the outlaws with RedHood, StarFire, and Arsenal that would be greatness
The JLA movie should NOT be live action!
In order to do it justice the JLA movie need to be CGI. That’s the only way it will kick ass!
For God’s sake, please don’t do a stupid ‘origin’ storyline, or another piece of crap ‘reboot’.
We, THE FANS, know who these characters are. We know their powers and we know their characters better than EVERYONE in Hollywood.
Don’t insult us again with your intrepretations and modifications of our beloved superheros. Just make a JLA movie that we THE FANS would pay money to see, over and over again.
except movies like these aren’t made for hardcore fans. it’s made for the millions of others that don’t read the comics. how many comics does the jla sell a month? maybe 100 thousand? even if every one of those people went to see the movie, the movie would only barely just break one million in the box office.
In case you haven’t notice, DC has been treating its harcore fans right with their animated series and direct-to-video films.
But for the people who didn’t read the comic books, live action films are the only way to attract their attention.
Odd that you did not include The Atom or Martian Manhunter who were both added shortly after the team began. The rest seem dull by comparison (except Hawkman).
The Atom, Martian Manhunter, Aquaman, Hawkman.
Hawkgirl. Shayera Hol. Close to the the character portrayed in the JL animated series. Tough, sexy, funny. She managed to alienate both the Thanagarians and the Humans. Her relationship with GL John Stewart would also give us a GL not tied to the terrible live action movie.
Just don’t make her as OP as she came across in the animated series. Even a trap that stunned Superman and Wonder Woman unconscious couldn’t stop the invincible Hawk Girl and her mace in infinite power! Alien battle cruiser just took down Superman? No problem, the amazing Hawk Girl and her Mace of ridiculous abilities will trash it! Seriously, if Nth metal weapons are THAT powerful, the Thanagarians would have defeated their enemies, destroyed the Green Lantern Corps and conquered the entire universe!
Zatanna and Doctor Fate FOR SURE!
I think they should forget Wonder Woman and introduce Starfire. She’s a more visually appealing (I’m talking about the orange skin, green eyes, fire hair… come on guys ;P) female character who’s personality is captivating to a contemporary audience.
I hope you’re talking about the Starfire before the reboot. But either way, she fits better with Teen Titans
Why can’t you have both Wonder Woman and Starfire? Why substitute one female character for another (especially when, given the rate comic book movies go, there will probably only be one anyway). Besides, Wonder Woman is a part of the trinity. There isn’t a Justice League without Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman.
A better movie would be Blackest Night. It would be perfect for Halloween since most of JL are Zombie/ BlackLantern Corps
Blackest Night would make a great movie for Halloween since most of the JL has been turned into Zombies/Black Lantern Corps members
> The Flash
> Martian Manhunter
> Aquaman
> Black Cannary (for the female role)
maybe
> Green Arrow
and my favorite Blue Beetle (Ted Kord)
“The female role?” Seriously?
I think this may be in addition to the trinity. But Wonder Woman needs a movie asap! :)
Its hilarious that only the woman are talking about the female characters in the DC universe! They don’t matter and do very little other than to fill the role of damsel in distress. No one cares about wonder woman and that is why she has no live action movie and no plans for one
I would like to see the twins. I know they are kind of silly characters but all superhero movies need comic relief. I think these whould be good “new member to the team: characters for the launch.
i think a good hawlkman, cyborg, would make good movies but to make a great JL movie in a whole you would have to have MMH, batman, superman, wonder woman, hawlkman, and maybe flash. but with that you have to use the batman from dark knight, and this man of steel have to be a good movie because so far NONE of the superman movies have been any good. i have an better idea how about use the cast from smallville the show was great why no :)
I think DC is moving too fast, Avengers worked because most of the characters had their backstories and established tales told already, the movie only really had to be about Black Widow and Hawkeye.
If DC were to go a similar route they can put in non-Superman, Batman, Green Lantern, and Wonder Woman people… but it might be better to have another movie for another character like the Flash or Aquaman first… and whatever Niche character they put in would probably have to be the at or near center of the film.
“He brings some much needed diversity to a super hero team (something The Avengers haven’t rectified on the field)” your entire article has been rendered moot with that statement you pretentious tool.
I can’t see any of these characters carrying an entire movie. The Flash would be great with the right budget and director. Same thing with Teen Titans. Wonder Woman could work with the right costume.
I’d like to see a reboot of Green Lantern with Idris Elba as John Stewart.
The reason they didn’t include MM or the Flash on this list is because they’re obviously going to be in the movie. The JL movie will most likely draw from the Big Seven: Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Green Lantern, Flash, Martian Manhunter, and Aquaman. Now, seven main characters is a lot for a movie, so WB is probably going to cut at least one of these characters. Aquaman is the most obvious one to cut, which is why he’s included on the list. If comic book fans want to see other characters on the screen, you’ll most likely have to wait until the sequels.
I’d love to see some DC movies if they’d actually take the time to do them right. So far they haven’t done a few of them just at all. I’d personally enjoy seeing The Red Tornado, Cyborg and Dr. Fate (all three are a few of my favorite lesser known DC heroes) in their own movies and built up to appearing in JL. I’d even enjoy a good Hawkman movie. But every one of them could end up looking super stupid if Warner Brothers hired some dumb hack to pop out a piece of trash. Hopefully the movie industries will figure out that people will keep coming back happily if they can just provide quality, not something that tried to ride off a name or special effects.
Apart from the list in this article, I think they should do Firestorm: The Nuclear Man. My all time fave that goes unnoticed. Just remove his cartoony side (he was too campy in his early years) and make him a bit grittier with a whimsical/humor component.
The only Heroes that would stand out to me would be Hawk Man, If it was done as cloud atlas style; and Dr. Fate but that may be to “psychedelic” for the big screen.
red tornade, martian manhunter, dr fate, aquaman, hawkgirl/hawkman, black canary and green arrow
Write a I’d actually like to see them hold back Cyborg for a Teen Titans movie. Wouldn’t mind a Dr Fate solo flick as well.
As far as JL members outside the big three, Flash and GL would be the obvious choices. Avengers worked well with six team members, so hard to say would be the last, preferably not someone too OP. Or roll the dice on Aquaman for tradition’s sake.
I think a reserve/contingency league movie would have great potential as well pulling its membership from a pool like: Green Arrow, Black Canary, Blue Beetle, Firestorm, Martian Manhunter, Red Tornado, Plastic Man.
Perhaps they could deal with a crisis while the main league is missing or busy in space. More likely an animated feature though. Then again, don’t listen to me I’d die of a geeksplosion if the JSA ever made the big screen, so my opinion might be considered niche.
Or we could ask The Question.
