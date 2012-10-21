10 ‘Justice League’ members who deserve a shot on the big screen

and 10.21.12

The news that Warner Bros. is aiming to get a “Justice League” picture in theaters for the summer of 2015 has once again set up the inevitable “JL” vs. “The Avengers” franchise comparisons.  A lot of second guessing at WB’s plan has already begun as “The Avengers 2” is currently dated for May 1 that same summer — a follow-up to a blockbuster that grossed a staggering $1.5 billion worldwide. 

However, as HitFix’s Drew McWeeny already noted, if WB is indeed going to launch “JL” opposite “Avengers 2,” they are going to have to seriously differentiate themselves in what could be a lose-lose proposition.  Yes, “JL” should have Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman and – maybe – Green Lantern in the mix, but the superhero team could also recruit from its long list of lesser known members.  Some of these characters might help the League outshine their Marvel counterparts.   

With that in mind, we chose 10 former or current members of the Justice League comic book team that be believe Warner Bros. and DC Entertainment should consider for the first and hopefully not last “Justice League” movie.

Click the embedded gallery below to see the pros and cons of potential members such as Hawkman, Vixen and Vibe (yes, that Vibe).  Agree? Disagree? Share your thoughts below.

