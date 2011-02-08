2011 Grammy Predictions: Best Pop Vocal Album

As we continue our countdown to the Feb. 13 Grammy Awards, we”re predicting a category a day. Today, we look at Best Pop Vocal Album, which pits Lady Gaga against Susan Boyle and Justin Bieber. On Friday, we’ll look the big four: record, album and song of the year, as well as best new artist.
Best Pop Vocal Album
“My World 2.0,” Justin Bieber
“I Dreamed a Dream,” Susan Boyle
“The Fame Monster,” Lady Gaga
“Battle Studies,” John Mayer
“Teenage Dream,” Katy Perry
Bieber and Boyle share little more than unfortunate hairdos, but that”s part of the schizophrenic nature of this category. We vaguely recall a best traditional pop vocal category in years past that would neatly house acts like Tony Bennett, but that seems to have disappeared, leaving Boyle sticking out like a sore thumb in this category…although we”re sure her defenders would claim she actually is the best singer in the bunch.
We don”t agree with that. In fact, we”re be contrarian enough to say none of these artists possesses remarkable pipes: strong, good ones, yes, but the Grammys were just looking for places to shoe-horn Grammy fave John Mayer. That”s why he”s here. In some ways, same with Bieber. Unless your name is Ke$ha, the Grammys can”t just ignore someone who has sold millions of albums and downloads.
Both “The Fame Monster” and “Teenage Dream” are nominated for album of the year, giving them a gravitas here that the other selections don”t have since they made it to the big show. In a race between The California Gurl and Mama Monster, it”s the Monster.
The winner: “The Fame Monster”
If you’re truly going to choose a winner in the best pop vocal album, sorry, it’s not Gaga.
She’s a fantastic entertainer, no doubt about it, she sells well and dreams up outlandish costumes, but vocally the best in that category?
No way.
The category is “Best Pop Album”, not “Best Vocals”. Mother Monster wins again!
Ablaze: The category actually is Best Pop Vocal album, not just Best Pop Album– although with 109 categories, it’s easy to get them confused. This is Category 11, if anyone is keeping count. Thanks, Melinda
Katy and Justin Bieber definitely have no shot at winning this award. Susan Boyle, although she does have a great voice, the songs she has in her album are….ehhhh. The battle is definitely between Lady Gaga and John Mayer. Comeon, you can’t deny that Lady Gaga has a strong shot at winning. The vocals in her album are amazing.
I Have to agree with Katie, Shes not definitely not the best in the category, Gaga is way overrated. Id give it to Katy, besides she was more traditional, successful, and her album was released close to the Grammys so it seems like a likely winner