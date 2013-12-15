’12 Years a Slave’ wins four from Houston film critics

12.15.13 5 years ago

Also handing out awards today was the Houston Film Critics Society. The group also went with “12 Years a Slave,” bringing the film’s Best Picture tally up to seven, for those keeping score at home. Chiwetel Ejiofor and Sandra Bullock picked up top acting honors, while Jared Leto and Lupita Nyong’o maintained their impressive dominance in the supporting ranks. Check out the nominees here and the full list of winners below. And, again, keep track at The Circuit.

Best Picture: “12 Years a Slave”

Best Director: Alfonso Cuaròn, “Gravity”

Best Actor: Chiwetel Ejiofor, “12 Years a Slave”

Best Actress: Sandra Bullock, “Gravity”

Best Supporting Actor: Jared Leto, “Dallas Buyers Club”

Best Supporting Actress: Lupita Nyong’o, “12 Years a Slave”

Best Screenplay: “12 Years a Slave”

Best Animated Film: “Frozen”

Best Cinematography: “Gravity”

Best Documentary: “20 Feet from Stardom”

Best Foreign Language Film: “The Hunt”

Best Original Score: “Gravity”

Best Original Song: “Please Mr. Kennedy” from “Inside Llewyn Davis”

