‘Gravity’ wins four from North Texas film critics

#Frozen #Jennifer Lawrence
01.05.14 5 years ago

The North Texas Film Critics Association has declared Alfonso Cuarón’s “Gravity” the year’s best film. The space drama also received prizes for Best Director, Best Actress and Best Cinematography. Chiwetel Ejiofor (“12 Years a Slave”), Jared Leto (“Dallas Buyers Club”) and Jennifer Lawrence (“American Hustle” rounded out the acting victories. Check out the full list of winners below and remember to keep track of it all via The Circuit.

Best Picture: “Gravity”

Best Director: Alfonso Cuarón, “Gravity”

Best Actor: Chiwetel Ejiofor, “12 Years a Slave”

Best Actress: Sandra Bullock, “Gravity”

Best Supporting Actor: Jared Leto, “Dallas Buyers Club”

Best Supporting Actress: Jennifer Lawrence, “American Hustle”

Best Cinematography: “Gravity”

Best Animated Film: “Frozen”

Best Documentary: “20 Feet from Stardom”

Best Foreign Language Film: (TIE) “Blue is the Warmest Color” and “The Grandmaster”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Frozen#Jennifer Lawrence
TAGS20 Feet From StardomALFONSO CUARONAMERICAN HUSTLEblue is the warmest colorCHIWETEL EJIOFORDALLAS BUYER'S CLUBFROZENGRAVITYIn ContentionJARED LETOJENNIFER LAWRENCENorth Texas Film Critics AssociationSANDRA BULLOCKTHE GRANDMASTER

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP