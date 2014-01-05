‘Gravity’ wins four from North Texas film critics

The North Texas Film Critics Association has declared Alfonso Cuarón’s “Gravity” the year’s best film. The space drama also received prizes for Best Director, Best Actress and Best Cinematography. Chiwetel Ejiofor (“12 Years a Slave”), Jared Leto (“Dallas Buyers Club”) and Jennifer Lawrence (“American Hustle” rounded out the acting victories. Check out the full list of winners below and remember to keep track of it all via The Circuit.

Best Picture: “Gravity”

Best Director: Alfonso Cuarón, “Gravity”

Best Actor: Chiwetel Ejiofor, “12 Years a Slave”

Best Actress: Sandra Bullock, “Gravity”

Best Supporting Actor: Jared Leto, “Dallas Buyers Club”

Best Supporting Actress: Jennifer Lawrence, “American Hustle”

Best Cinematography: “Gravity”

Best Animated Film: “Frozen”

Best Documentary: “20 Feet from Stardom”

Best Foreign Language Film: (TIE) “Blue is the Warmest Color” and “The Grandmaster”