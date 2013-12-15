’12 Years a Slave’ tops with San Francisco critics, but ‘Gravity’ wins four

Alfonso Cuarón’s “Gravity” was a big favorite with the San Francisco Film Critics Circle this year, picking up four awards from the group including Best Director. But it was “12 Years a Slave” that the group named Best Picture of the year. Chiwetel Ejiofor and Cate Blanchet took top acting honors, while James Franco nabbed his second prize of the critics circuit. “American Hustle” won two awards, for Best Supporting Actress (Jennifer Lawrence) and Best Original Screenplay. Check out the nominees here, the full list of winners below and the rest of the season’s craziness at The Circuit.

Best Picture: “12 Years a Slave”

Best Director: Alfonso Cuarón, “Gravity”

Best Actor: Chiwetel Ejiofor, “12 Years a Slave”

Best Actress: Cate Blanchett, “Blue Jasmine”

Best Supporting Actor: James Franco, “Spring Breakers”

Best Supporting Actress: Jennifer Lawrence, “American Hustle”

Best Adapted Screenplay: “12 Years a Slave”

Best Original Screenplay: “American Hustle”

Best Cinematography: “Gravity”

Best Film Editing: “Gravity”

Best Production Design: “Gravity”

Best Animated Film: “Frozen”

Best Foreign Film: “Blue is the Warmest Color”

Best Documentary: “The Act of Killing”

Marlon Riggs Award: Chris Slatton (Roxie Theater) and Ryan Coogler (“Fruitvale Station”)

Special Citation: “Computer Chess”