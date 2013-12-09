Women Film Critics Circle falls for ‘Augustine,’ ‘Enough Said’ and ‘Winnie Mandela’

The Women Film Critics Circle has spoken up and, as ever, offered some interesting color in a precursor circuit that seems to be all about a few particular names. This is certainly an opinionated and thorough list of contenders. “Augustine,” “Enough Said” and “Winnie Mandela” led the way with mentions, though “Mother of George,” “Philomena” and “Hannah Arendt” were favorites as well. Check out the full list of nominations below. Winners will be announced on Dec. 16. And remember, keep track at The Circuit.

Best Movie About Women

“Mother of George”

“Philomena”

“The Sapphires”

“Winnie Mandela”

Best Movie by a Woman

“Enough Said” (Nicole Holofcener)

“Girls in the Band” (Judy Chaikin)

“Hannah Arendt” (Margarethe von Trotta)

“Inch Allah” (Anaïs Barbeau-Lavalette)

Best Woman Storyteller (Screenwriting Award)

Julie Delpy, “Before Midnight”

Nichol Holofcener, “Enough Said”

Darci Picoult, “Mother of George

Alice Winocour, “Augustine”

Best Actress

Judi Dench, “Philomena”

Danai Gurira, “Mother of George”

Jennifer Hudson, “Winnie Mandela”

Barbara Sukowa, “Hannah Arendt”

Best Actor

Chiwetel Ejiofor, “12 Years a Slave”

James Gandolfini, “Enough Said”

Michael B. Jordan, “Fruitvale Station”

Joseph Gordon-Levitt, “Don Jon”

Best Young Actress

Dianna Agron, “The Family”

Onata Aprile, “What Maisie Knew”

Elle Fanning, “Ginger & Rosa”

Waad Mohammed, “Wadjda”

Best Comedic Actress

Lake Bell, “In a World…”

Greta Gerwig, “Frances Ha”

Scarlett Johansson, “Don Jon”

Melissa McCarthy, “The Heat”

Best Foreign Film About Women

“Augustine”

“Hannah Arendt”

“Inch Allah”

“Wadjda”

Best Female Images in a Movie

“Girls in the Band”

“Just Like a Woman”

“Philomena”

“Sunlight Jr.”

Worst Female Images in a Movie

“The Bling Ring”

“Machete Kills”

Sharon Stone, “Lovelace”

Oprah Winfrey, “Lee Daniels’ The Butler”

Best Male Images in a Movie

Chiwetel Ejiofor, “12 Years a Slave”

Joseph Gordon-Levitt, “Don Jon”

James Gandolfini, “Enough Said”

Idris Elba, “Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom”

Worst Male Images in a Movie

“The Fifth Estate”

“Oldboy”

“Only God Forgives”

“Out of the Furnace”

Best Theatrically Unreleased Movie By or About Women

“Fabulous Fasionistas”

“Phil Spector”

“Pussy Riot”

“Raltat”

Best Equality of the Sexes

“Before Midnight”

“Enough Said”

“The Hot Flashes”

“Wadjda”

Women’s Work (Best Ensemble)

“Ginger & Rosa”

“The Hot Flashes”

“Just Like a Woman”

“The Sapphires”

“Winnie Mandela”

SPECIAL MENTION AWARDS

Courage in Filmmaking

Laura Poitras

For bringing the Edward Snowden NSA revelations to light and driven into exile in Germany for doing so. And currently making a documentary about it.

Adrienne Shelly Award

(For a film that most passionately opposes violence against women.)

“Augustine”

“Lovelace”

“Wadjda”

Josephine Baker Award

(For best expressing the woman of color experience in America.)

“Go for Sisters”

“12 Years a Slave”

Karen Morley Award

(For best exemplifying a woman’s place in history or society, and a courageous search for identity.)

“Augustine”

“Wadjda”

“Winnie Mandela”

Courage in Acting

(Taking on unconventional roles that radically redefine the images of women on the screen.)

Soko, “Augustine”

The Invisible Woman Award

(Performance by a woman whose exceptional impact on the film dramatically, socially or historically, has been ignored.)

Sandra Bullock, “Gravity”

Best Documentary By or About Women

“Free Angela Davis and All Political Prisoners”

“Girls in the Band”

“Stories We Tell”

“Sweet Dreams”