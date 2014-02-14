2014 BAFTA Award predictions

02.15.14

On Sunday, the last major pre-Oscar televised event of the awards season take place — the British Academy of Film & Television (or, you know, BAFTA) Awards. The UK’s premiere film awards, held at the Royal Opera House in London, used to have very much their flavor, though they’re growing more imitative and preemptive of the Oscars with each passing year. Could that make this year’s winners list, however deserving, a teensy bit on the dull side, or are we due a re-emergence of BAFTA’s quirkiness?

Greg, Kris and I have each offered our own predictions in all feature film categories — and the level of consensus is pretty high. What do you say? Check out our predictions below — the full list of nominations is here — and share yours (or simply your wishlists) in the comments. Then tune in Sunday for the Stephen Fry-hosted show.

