2014 BAFTA Award predictions

On Sunday, the last major pre-Oscar televised event of the awards season take place — the British Academy of Film & Television (or, you know, BAFTA) Awards. The UK’s premiere film awards, held at the Royal Opera House in London, used to have very much their flavor, though they’re growing more imitative and preemptive of the Oscars with each passing year. Could that make this year’s winners list, however deserving, a teensy bit on the dull side, or are we due a re-emergence of BAFTA’s quirkiness?
Greg, Kris and I have each offered our own predictions in all feature film categories — and the level of consensus is pretty high. What do you say? Check out our predictions below — the full list of nominations is here — and share yours (or simply your wishlists) in the comments. Then tune in Sunday for the Stephen Fry-hosted show.
I sense DiCaprio is building steam, but Ejiofor has the hometown advantage in the likely BP Winner (at least at BAFTA). If WOWS had managed a BP Nom here, I may have leaned DiCaprio but I can’t see them going nuts for Ejiofor’s film and then giving it to a guy who isn’t in a BP Nominee and isn’t the Oscar frontrunner. I do think they may want to spread the wealth a bit and go elsewhere with one of the 3 acting categories 12YAS is competing in but I think it’s more likely to be something like Abdi over Fassbender since Abdi won at the London Critic Awards and BAFTA loved Captain Phillips far more than AMPAS.
Leo has rightfully been gaining steam because it is simply the best performance of the year.
I mean, yeah, it’s a great performance but that doesn’t disprove any of what I just said. Ejiofor’s performance is great too and he’s in a film they like more, plus he’s British. That’s all I’m saying.
I was not disagreeing with you, I do disagree that chiwetel is better than leo.
I didn’t even say Ejiofor is better than DiCaprio, I’m looking at this through an objective viewpoint and that viewpoint shows Ejiofor having more in his corner than DiCaprio, at least at BAFTA. Our opinions on who is better means nothing.
I'm not sure where the logic applies that chiwetel has the edge because 12 years is a best film nominee, yet cate blanchett is in blue jasmine and her picture is not a nominee either.
Because Cate Blanchett is the frontrunner by a mile and has won a ton of awards and DiCaprio isn’t the frontrunner and hasn’t won a ton of awards.
I believe McConaughey will win the Oscar.
But …
The only chance he and Leo have had to go against each other was SAG in which Leo wasn’t nominated, perhaps, because some of the voters didn’t get their votes in in time (I know, I know, the committee barely saw it in time). But Forest Whitaker was nominated, and time and again, SAG voters have been taken to voting for earlier relased films; and the late-breaking films TEND to miss out, a bit. Also, if Leo has been nommed a lot in the past by SAG for earlier released films (in the calendar year), then I see the late-breaking snub by SAG this time to be an indicator that Wolf simply wasn’t seen as much in the very end when other competitors had been racking up votes for a while.
The GG, BFCA, and BAFTA can’t give us insight into how McConaughey vs. Leo REALLY is shaking down.
And having said allllllll of that, I think Ejiofor deserves the Oscar.
And while American Hustle was nommed for Ensemble and S.Actress at SAG, I would argue that AH was always going to be a knee-jerk vote for Ensemble, and that Lawrence was too showy to pass up for SAG voters.
No Bale, no Adams, no Cooper. I believe they would have been nominated had the film been released earlier.
If Ejiofor does not win the BAFTA, I’ll be shocked. My gut is telling me that many Hollywood voters haven’t bothered to see 12 Years a Slave and/or aren’t seduced by a performance that refuses to play to the screen.
As for BAFTA voters, they may be as familiar with Ejiofor as di Caprio – not only from his reputation as one of the finest stage actors of recent generations but as the original Lola in Kinky Boots. [www.youtube.com]
My predictions, from the UK:
Adapted Screenplay | Philomena
Leading Actor | Chiwetel Ejiofor
Animated Film | Frozen
Leading Actress | Cate Blanchett
British Short Animation | I Am Tom Moody
Make-Up And Hair | Behind the Candelabra
British Short Film | Room 8
Original Film Music | Gravity
Cinematography | Gravity
Original Screenplay | American Hustle
Costume Design | The Great Gatsby
Outstanding British Film | Philomena
Director | Alfonso Cuarón
Documentary | The Act of Killing
Outstanding Debut | Paul Wright, Polly Stokes
EE Rising Star | Lea Seydoux
Production Design | The Great Gatsby
Editing | Captain Phillips
Sound | Gravity
Film | 12 Years A Slave
Special Visual Effects | Gravity
Film not in the English Language | Blue Is The Warmest Colour
Supporting Actor | Michael Fassbender
Supporting Actress | Lupita Nyong’o
5 – Gravity
4 – 12 Years a Slave
2 – The Great Gatsby
2 – Philomena
1 each for: The Act of Killing; American Hustle; Behind the Candelabra; Blue is the Warmest Colour; Blue Jasmine; Captain Phillips; For Those in Peril; Frozen; I Am Tom Moody; Room 8