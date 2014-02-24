International Cinephile Society names ‘Inside Llewyn Davis’ the year’s best

It may have been largely shut out of the Academy Awards, but the Coen Brothers’ “Inside Llewyn Davis” got at least one more Best Picture honor to round out its awards season, as the International Cinephile Society today named it the best of 2013. The group of over 80 film journalists, academics and industry professionals — of which yours truly is a member — also handed the film wins for Best Original Screenplay, Best Ensemble and Best Actor for Oscar Isaac, who tied with “The Wolf of Wall Street” star Leonardo DiCaprio.
Also taking a quartet of awards was “Blue is the Warmest Color,” which won for Best Foreign Language Film, Actress, Supporting Actress and Adapted Screenplay, and finished second to “Davis” in the Best Picture vote. Interestingly, Alfonso Cuaron took yet another Best Director win (alongside ones for cinematography and editing), though “Gravity” only placed seventh in the Best Picture vote. A strong list all round.
Check out the nominees here, the full list of winners below and catch up with everything else at The Circuit.
Best Picture
1. “Inside Llewyn Davis”
2. “Blue is the Warmest Color”
3. “Her”
4. “Frances Ha”
5. “The Great Beauty”
6. “Laurence Anyways”
7. “Gravity”
8. “Spring Breakers”
9. “The Wolf of Wall Street”
10. “12 Years a Slave”
11. “Before Midnight”
Best Foreign Language Film
1. “Blue is the Warmest Color”
2. “The Great Beauty”
3. “Laurence Anyways”
4. “In the House”
5. “A Touch of Sin”
6. “Beyond the Hills”
= “Faust”
8. “The Hunt”
9. “The Past”
10. “Blancanieves”
Best Director: Alfonso Cuarón, “Gravity”
(runners-up: Joel and Ethan Coen, “Inside Llewyn Davis”)
Best Actress: Adèle Exarchopoulos, “Blue is the Warmest Color”
(runner-up: Juliette Binoche, “Camille Claudel 1915”)
Best Actor: (tie) Leonardo DiCaprio, “The Wolf of Wall Street” and Oscar Isaac, “Inside Llewyn Davis”
(runner-up: Joaquin Phoenix, “Her”)
Best Supporting Actress: Léa Seydoux, “Blue is the Warmest Color”
(runner-up: Scarlett Johansson, “Her”)
Best Supporting Actor: James Franco, “Spring Breakers”
(runner-up: Anton Adasinsky, “Faust”)
Best Original Screenplay: Joel and Ethan Coen, “Inside Llewyn Davis”
(runner-up: Spike Jonze, “Her”)
Best Adapted Screenplay: Abdellatif Kechiche and Ghalia Lacroix, “Blue is the Warmest Color”
(runner-up: Richard Linklater, Julie Delpy and Ethan Hawke, “Before Midnight”)
Best Documentary: “Stories We Tell”
(runners-up: “The Act of Killing” and “Leviathan”)
Best Animated Film: “Ernest & Celestine”
(runner-up: “The Wind Rises”)
Best Ensemble: “Inside Llewyn Davis”
(runner-up: “Frances Ha”)
Best Cinematography: Emmanuel Lubezki, “Gravity”
(runner-up: Bruno Delbonnel, “Faust” and “Inside Llewyn Davis”)
Best Film Editing: Alfonso Cuarón and Mark Sanger, “Gravity”
(runner-up: Douglas Crise, “Spring Breakers”)
Best Production Design: K.K. Barrett, “Her”
(runner-up: Elena Zhukova, “Faust”)
Best Original Score: Win Butler and Owen Pallett, “Her”
(runner-up: Alex Ebert, “All is Lost”)
Hats off to them and the National Society of Film Critics.
I like these lists. Spring Breakers is my number 1 film of 2013, but Llewyn Davis is my number 2. They also rank Her as best of the nominees, and that is a verdict I have started to agree with after some thought (I think it will age better than the other nominees). James Franco is my best supporting actor as well, and I would rank DiCaprio and Isaac as the top two actors. After what I have seen of the best actress/supporting actress categories at the Oscars I generally find the choices incredibly weak, so I would applaud the fresher perspective here, even if I haven’t seen Blue yet. I don’t mind Cuaron winning, but I see it as more of a body of work award; he did a fine job, and Gravity is under rated by some, but I think other directors did more interesting things this year.
Delighted to see this.
“Inside Llewyn Davis” is nothing less than a masterpiece. It is just so beautifully made, so intelligent and so wry. It is film-making of a high order and the best film of the year.
Love the list! “Davis” is my second favorite movie last year behind “Frances Ha”. It combines craft, a well-written script, and downbeat and darkly humorous emotion (among other great things like Oscar Isaac) to create a masterpiece. Can’t wait for the DVD to come out and watch it again!
I’ve watched “The Great Beauty”, but I’m puzzled by the amount of praise it has gotten. I went back home that night and watch “8 1/2” again…but of course a movie like that deserves a second chance, thanks Criterion!