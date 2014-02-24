International Cinephile Society names ‘Inside Llewyn Davis’ the year’s best

It may have been largely shut out of the Academy Awards, but the Coen Brothers’ “Inside Llewyn Davis” got at least one more Best Picture honor to round out its awards season, as the International Cinephile Society today named it the best of 2013. The group of over 80 film journalists, academics and industry professionals — of which yours truly is a member — also handed the film wins for Best Original Screenplay, Best Ensemble and Best Actor for Oscar Isaac, who tied with “The Wolf of Wall Street” star Leonardo DiCaprio.

Also taking a quartet of awards was “Blue is the Warmest Color,” which won for Best Foreign Language Film, Actress, Supporting Actress and Adapted Screenplay, and finished second to “Davis” in the Best Picture vote. Interestingly, Alfonso Cuaron took yet another Best Director win (alongside ones for cinematography and editing), though “Gravity” only placed seventh in the Best Picture vote. A strong list all round.

Best Picture

1. “Inside Llewyn Davis”

2. “Blue is the Warmest Color”

3. “Her”

4. “Frances Ha”

5. “The Great Beauty”

6. “Laurence Anyways”

7. “Gravity”

8. “Spring Breakers”

9. “The Wolf of Wall Street”

10. “12 Years a Slave”

11. “Before Midnight”

Best Foreign Language Film

1. “Blue is the Warmest Color”

2. “The Great Beauty”

3. “Laurence Anyways”

4. “In the House”

5. “A Touch of Sin”

6. “Beyond the Hills”

= “Faust”

8. “The Hunt”

9. “The Past”

10. “Blancanieves”

Best Director: Alfonso Cuarón, “Gravity”

(runners-up: Joel and Ethan Coen, “Inside Llewyn Davis”)

Best Actress: Adèle Exarchopoulos, “Blue is the Warmest Color”

(runner-up: Juliette Binoche, “Camille Claudel 1915”)

Best Actor: (tie) Leonardo DiCaprio, “The Wolf of Wall Street” and Oscar Isaac, “Inside Llewyn Davis”

(runner-up: Joaquin Phoenix, “Her”)

Best Supporting Actress: Léa Seydoux, “Blue is the Warmest Color”

(runner-up: Scarlett Johansson, “Her”)

Best Supporting Actor: James Franco, “Spring Breakers”

(runner-up: Anton Adasinsky, “Faust”)

Best Original Screenplay: Joel and Ethan Coen, “Inside Llewyn Davis”

(runner-up: Spike Jonze, “Her”)

Best Adapted Screenplay: Abdellatif Kechiche and Ghalia Lacroix, “Blue is the Warmest Color”

(runner-up: Richard Linklater, Julie Delpy and Ethan Hawke, “Before Midnight”)

Best Documentary: “Stories We Tell”

(runners-up: “The Act of Killing” and “Leviathan”)

Best Animated Film: “Ernest & Celestine”

(runner-up: “The Wind Rises”)

Best Ensemble: “Inside Llewyn Davis”

(runner-up: “Frances Ha”)

Best Cinematography: Emmanuel Lubezki, “Gravity”

(runner-up: Bruno Delbonnel, “Faust” and “Inside Llewyn Davis”)

Best Film Editing: Alfonso Cuarón and Mark Sanger, “Gravity”

(runner-up: Douglas Crise, “Spring Breakers”)

Best Production Design: K.K. Barrett, “Her”

(runner-up: Elena Zhukova, “Faust”)

Best Original Score: Win Butler and Owen Pallett, “Her”

(runner-up: Alex Ebert, “All is Lost”)