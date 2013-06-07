3 on 3: What would Aaron Johnson mean for ‘The Avengers 2’?

Dueling Quicksilvers appear to be a given. Unless Fox has a change of heart, a character named Quicksilver will appear in a cameo in Bryan Singer’s “X-Men: Days of Future Past.” Joss Whedon has also let it be known that the two characters he hopes to add to the “Avengers” mix for the upcoming sequel are Quicksilver and the Scarlet Witch. How can this be?
HitFix’s Drew McWeeny broke the news that both Marvel and Fox have rights to the characters through their respective franchises — with a catch. Fox can’t bring up the word “Avenger” in association with Pietro and his mentally unstable sister Wanda, and Marvel can’t reveal that the two are mutants, or that they are the offspring of the infamous Magneto. And still, both companies appear set on giving moviegoers two versions of one of Marvel’s least popular secondary characters. (Hopefully we’ll just get one Scarlet Witch out of this.) Today it was revealed that Aaron Johnson is Marvel’s first choice for the role. If he does come on board, he’ll deal with media attention he’s never seen before, and it creates a youthful new dynamic for the series.
With that in mind, McWeeny and two other Marvel experts on the HitFix staff provide some insight on the casting in another installment of our “3 on 3” series.
1. Is Quicksilver still Quicksilver if he’s not a mutant?
Gregory Ellwood: In my opinion, no. Quicksilver and the Scarlet Witch were the first bridge between the world of the X-Men and The Avengers (the Beast was the second). By eliminating the mutant equation and, more importantly, the idea that he’s Magneto’s son you’re basically gutting the character. You might as well just put the Whizzer on the team.
Drew McWeeny: No. No more than any other X-Man would be. When you take Wolverine’s mutant power away, he’s Freddy Krueger with better fashion sense. It seems sort of unreal that Fox holds an entire corner of the Marvel universe hostage, because mutants define them as much as any other superhero. Still, that’s the deal, so it seems to me like “The Avengers 2” should be the one that blinks, that they should find someone else to play that part. I know that’s not what Whedon wants to hear, but why include a character when you’re handcuffed from the start from showing him properly.
Kristopher Tapley: This seems like the key question. The entire essence of the character has to be changed for “The Avengers,” so it’s almost like why bother? It really just feels like a spoiled opportunity to share a universe. Universal and Miramax figured it out for Michael Keaton on “Jackie Brown” and “Out of Sight,” though of course, the stakes are considerably different here. It could have just served as a curiosity (one that would have, by the way, helped both films). But to answer the actual question, if Quicksilver is not a mutant, then no, he’s not Quicksilver. He’s just some guy named Quicksilver…unless, that is, we’re looking at a “House of M” scenario with a de-powered Quicksilver. Hmmm…
2. Assuming the Scarlet Witch is around her brother’s age, is this a youth movement for The Avengers?
Gregory Ellwood: Yes, and smartly so. Right now, only Johansson and Hemsworth are the only regular cast member under 30 (Thor will enter his third decade in August) and you’ve got four primary members over 40. If Marvel doesn’t bring in younger cast members Earth’s Mightiest Heroes are going to get awful grey awfully soon.
Drew McWeeny: Let’s hope so. Part of what makes the Marvel Universe great are those moments where the teen heroes like Spider-Man run into the waaaaaaay more adult heroes like Iron Man. It creates a sense that it’s generational, and not just one moment where all the heroes happened at the same time. I think they’ve got to actively start courting new cast to start showing up and tying the movie world together, and young is a big part of what they should be looking for.
Kristopher Tapley: They could certainly use that extra edge. The “X-Men” films have made it a point of balancing older and younger characters, largely due to the story of a school of mutants, of course. But I’m not sure they’ve done all that great a job delineating along the way. It’s ended up being a big gobbledygook of featureless mutants at times. That added texture would be a nice way to add dimension to what Marvel is doing with “The Avengers.”
3. Is Johnson on his way to becoming the next Gosling?
Gregory Ellwood: Well, it’s up to Johnson. The 22-year-old Brit has the talent and good looks to become a global star, but he’s also at times a strange bird. He’s always going to have to answer questions about the fact his wife is 25 years older then him. And for many people around the world that’s just weird. Then again, James Franco has proven you can be pretty off kilter and still have a burgeoning career. Plus, Johnson’s acting skills may seriously outweigh both Gosling or Franco’s.
Drew McWeeny: Gosling is the right comparison. Part of what makes him Gosling is the weirdo personal mythology that he’s built up, especially in the last few years. He’ll step in to break up a fight wearing Capri pants, because he can! I’ve seen women react to Taylor-Johnson in the room, and it’s damn near chemical. He knows it, too, and yet when he talks about his wife and his family, he lights up. He is hard to get a bead on, uncomfortable with close examination, and he’s genuinely talented. He’s also still really young. “Anna Karenina” was a step in the right direction, and as long as he mixes it up, he’s going to end up with an army of fans.
Kristopher Tapley: He certainly has the right eyes on him to go the Gosling route if he wants to, straddling art house and big budget genre with ease. It’s impressive to go from “Nowhere Boy” to “Kick-Ass” to “Anna Karenina” to, assumably, “The Avengers 2,” no question about it. It all depends on his personality and what he wants his career to be. I’ve been slowly coming around to the guy, and kind of like him for the Quicksilver gig. The debate these days is the evolving face of the movie star, with guys like Christian Bale and Channing Tatum working in the studio system and outside of it, so I’d waer a smart road map would be taking cues from these guys.
What? I have yet to see any evidence of this. He was dire in Anna Karenina, for starters.
I think this kid is dreadful. This is terrible casting IMO.
I thought he was great in Anna. It’s the first thing I’ve seen him in that really landed right.
Guy and I agree. This feels odd…
Guy and I agree. This feels odd… (although I haven’t seen Anna Karenina).
One of very few actors I actively dislike. Perhaps even stranger than the age difference between himself and his wife, he appears to have taken his wife’s last name as a hyphenate. Very unusual.
I know, both bad English and a weird suggestion. Even if the guy is amazing how much better than gosling can he really be… It’s almost like Mr Elwood is the worst film writer on this site by a country mile!
Don’t forget how bad he was in Kick-Ass.
Or better yet, do. In fact, let’s just forget everything about Kick-Ass.
I dunno. I grew up during the Sid & Marty Kroft era, and could not stop laughing while Hit Girl offed everyone to the Banana Splits song.
RWG (yeah, I’m beyond hope)
Nobody mentioned “Godzilla”, which might put a big blockbuster under his belt.
Wow I have to wildly disagree about his acting skills. I liked him Nowhere Boy but find him pretty dull in Kick Ass. He has never given a good a performance as Franco in Milk or 127 Hours and unlike Gosling has yet to find a fun sense of humor yet.
I really don’t see whats so impressive about Johnson
So, it seems like these guys don’t know what they’re talking about. They were in the Avengers world long before they joined the mutant fight in the comcis. Also, Magneto as their father wasn’t revealed until 20 years after their first appearance
Again and again and again…
… regardless of what they were in the beginning… it is what they are NOW.
Comics don’t exist in a vacuum. There is a primacy of what’s most recent in all of comics.
Stop acting like what came “first” has any bearing on the now.
In the now, the current iteration, they are offspring of Magneto and they are Mutants.
To deny this would be like telling the story of Liberace and not being able to say he was gay.
They ARE mutants.
Stop acting like this doesn’t matter. It’s actually quite insulting.
Thanks, “Guru.”
Agree with Avengers Guru. What’s important is that the personalities are right for the characters. Besides, they can do it like the comics: start with their foster parents, and leave the door open to their true parentage in the future (when Fox and Marvel may start cooperating).
All right then…let’s talk about the NOW!!
Right NOW Peter Parker is dead and Doc. Octopus is playing Spider-Man. Will we see that represented in the next Spider-Man movie?
In all of these movies, the writers have run with some aspects of the characters and ignored others. So what if they ignore Magneto? What’s important to Quicksilver is that he has white hair and runs fast. And he has a snotty disposition. Who cares who his Dad is? We haven’t met Captain America’s father either, and it didn’t hurt his movie.
Prettok, that complete lack of logic in your argument astounds.
I can only assume you were schooled here.
They are mutants.
That is who they are. Magneto is their father. That’s a pretty huge fact that cannot be ignored, but must be, contractually.
Cap’s dad has nothing to do with the Marvel Universe, belaying the asinine nature of your assertion. Magneto has a lot to do with the Marvel universe.
Your describing of the current itteration of Spider-Man is also a fecicious argument. Peter Parker will soon be restored as Spider-Man.
Pietro and Wanda will ALWAYS be mutants. This will never change. This is why using them in a film that cannot acknowledge these facts is foolish and stupid.
You have no logic. This is why your argument fails.
HistoryofMatt: If you do the math, I’d wager that a huge chunk of Wanda & Pietro’s comics stories have little to do with Magneto or their being mutants. Yes, that connections is pressed into service when someone at Marvel gets a cool story idea that needs to bring the X-Men and the Avengers together, and some of those stories have been important and great, but it is not the sole defining feature of the characters.
Even in the comics, Wanda’s powers are magic based (by way of her x-gene) so Whedon has a pretty easy way to get around the mutant thing without compromising the characters.
You’re being waaaaay too fanboyish about this…
Maxwell…
I’d go so far as to say not even 10@ of the comic stories have had anything to do with Magneto or their being mutants.
But the cartoon versions of the characters, OTOH…and a lot of the current audience might actually know Quicksilver and The Scarlet Witch from animation rather than Marvel Comics.
I can’t imagine any other reason creators working for Fox might be interested in using them at all. Especially when there are so many more mutants from the X-Men universe that deserve the screen time.
RWG (the more I think about it, the more it might turn into a pissing match between the lawyers at Fox and the lawyers at Disney)
I doubt that it’ll make much of a difference whether Quicksilver and Scarlet Witch are portrayed as mutants or not in Avengers 2.
Avengers Assemble is the third biggest box office success ever. How many of the moviegoers that paid to see it are Marvel comicbook fans? Very few, I would think.
No, what’s important is that Joss Whedon creates two characters that resonate with moviegoers and fire their imagination.
Yeah, pretty much how I feel as well. It’s not about what megacorporation deserves to use them, it’s what megacorporation will do the best by them. From what I can gather, FOX just wants them as throwaway background characters. Think of any number of MAJOR X-Men characters in the film franchise movies who have had little or nothing to do other than to prove Fox had the right to use them.
Heck, it took Brett Radnor to even ADMIT that Warren Worthington and Hank McCoy were original X-Men, and belonged in the films.
IMO, FOX has made SOOO many dumb decisions with the Marvel characters they have the rights to, I wouldn’t exactly be heartbroken if the next X-Men film flops so badly, they decide never to make another.
As to Quicksilver specifically, IMO, no one has used him terribly well in the comics, but the character has always been written as no more than a petulant child-man, so I don’t expect a whole lot, no matter how he ends up on the screen.
The Scarlet Witch OTOH…
RWG (she’s always been MORE than either a mutant or “Magneto’s daughter”)
Right now, only Johansson and Hemsworth are the only regular cast member under 30 (Thor will enter his third decade in August) and you’ve got four primary members over 40.
Pretty sure Chris Evans is in his early 30s.
I don’t see how Quicksilver not being REFERED to as a mutant in anything “guts” the character. How integral a part he plays in the film and how he fits in to the fold I thjnk will determine how big of a deal it is.
Black Widow nor Hawkeyes pasts have yet to be explored. Realistically even tho Norton and Ruffalo are technically the same Hulk, there was no origin once Ruffalo took over the role. Point being, just because there can be no referrence made to Quicksilver being a mutant does not indicate they’re even intending on explaining how he got his powers. Perhaps he just IS.
Remember how Wolverine originally was to be literally a mutated Wolverine? And even after they altered this it took DECADES for them to explain where he came from. Even going through the trouble of explaining how or why he has his powers unless it serves a greater story purpose would relegate an explanation of his powers as blatant exposition. It may be immaterial or irrelevant as to why or how the character has powers in the context of the film.
All that being said, Whedon is known for his ability to write fleshed out characters and ensembles. If this is the case I have no worries whatsoever that he’ll write a good character or atleast good enuff that he serves the purpose he’s there for. And seeing as he is intent on even putting Pietro in there, well my guess is that him not being a mutant won’t ruin his character. ESPECIALLY when one refers to the character as “one of the least popular SECONDARY characters” I think he’ll survive the translation just fine.LOL
One thing I haven’s seen anybody mention is how the SHIELD tv show works into all this. The trailer makes it look like X Files with super heroes, with Coulson and company hunting down the super-powered among us. Isn’t the show going to introduce the idea that people with powers just exist? The word “mutant” doesn’t need to be used to explain that.
heh, they could call them “alphas,” and risk a lawsuit from the SyFy Channel :-)
The idea of human genetic mutation didn’t originate with Stan and Jack, though it was pretty forward thinking of Marvel to try and claim it did.
RWG (though, sadly, neither of them got the bulk of the money from it)
They could just call them “freaks”. Same point is made.
It’s funny… but this is what I said, almost exactly, in Drew’s original piece about the additions of Quicksilver and Scarlett Witch.
The characters ARE mutants.
In the same way that someone is gay. Or someone is black. Or someone is male.
They ARE mutants.
To deny that, or to insinuate it doesn’t matter, is insulting.
And the shoehorning them into Avengers 2, no matter their history with that group, under the conditions of the contract Marvel has with Fox, is stupid, petty, and vindictive.
And that’s what so many of you are refusing to understand.
It matters not their history with the Avengers. The conditions of the contract Marvel freely signed with Fox are ironclad. Marvel can act like screaming toddler all they want, but as we used to say in the Marine Corps, “U Signed the Motherfucking Contract.
And the conditions of the contract preclude the characters from ever being fully realized in the Marvel filmic universe.
There are better characters for Marvel and Joss to include in the second Avengers film, like Ms. Marvel or Wasp.
Trying to shoehorn Quicksilver and Scarlett Witch is a temper tantrum. But these are the kinds of things we’ve come to expect from Marvel. They’re like the kid who used to get picked on who grew a foot over a summer, then easily slipped into the role of the schoolyard bully instead of using their newfound strength to help others.
It’s actually quite a shame when you think about it.
You do know there are no such things as mutants, right?
Do you not understand that even in fiction, if characters are not honest & believable, then the fiction will ring false and unbelievable.
I point to Green Lantern. Hal Jordan is a man who can overcome great fear. It is what makes him better than all of the Lanterns who came before him, even Sinestro. Because those who “know no fear” once confronted with something they do fear, will crumble to pieces. But Hal can overcome all fears. It is this defining character trait that Greg Berlanti, to the film’s great detriment, never understood, and had Hal run away at the first sign of things not going his way on Oa, which was a betrayal of character.
Quicksilver and Scarlett Witch are mutants. In the world in which they live, this is who they are. As sure as I’m male. As sure as Will Smith is black. As sure as Rachel Maddow is gay. The mutantness is what they’re born with, it’s who they are.
To change that is to make Wonder Woman not an Amazon or to make Sherlock Holmes Australian.
It changes who they are. And is therefore dishonest to their character.
Better that Marvel stop throwing a temper tantrum and understand that THEY signed the contract with Fox. If they’re angry, it should be be at themselves.
mutant is just a word describing that they were born with powers. but the character has a arrogant attitude because of this. but all marvel needs to do is make him European old money and they can explain all the chararers personality traits. without making him a mutant and the characters personality will essentially be the same.
they can also have him born with powers they just can’t use the word mutant.
If that’s the case, Josh, then again, as was said above, he’s just a Marvel The Flash.
It’s his mutantness which makes Quicksilver, Quicksilver.
In the Marvel Universe, heroes are either made or are born, and those born are either “the other” (Asgardians, Atlanteans, Immortals, etc) or mutants.
Quicksilver was not made, as Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, the FF, or Spider-Man were. He was born a mutant.
The point of the discussion is, if you can’t explain who and what he is, why have him at all?
Why have him and Scarlett witch when there are other characters out there to use, like Spider-Woman or Ms. Marvel or the Wasp and Ant-Man?
Lady, you’re scaring us!
“Spider-Woman?!!” “Ms. Marvel?!!”
You pretty much answer your own question.
What works in comic books doesn’t necessarily work in more general media. They’d have to change the character names, for starters. You think Sony wouldn’t fight over “Spider-Woman?.” And to even suggest such to fans who actually know about the history of The Avengers is pretty insulting. “Spider-Woman?!!!”
Really?
And, of course, to long-term Avengers fans (of which, I gather, you are not), neither of them mean anything near what The Scarlet Witch means to us. She was An Essential Member Of The Avengers looooong before Jim Shooter or Roger Stern decided it would be “cool” to make her Magneto’s biological daughter.
Ant-Man and The Wasp, I’ll give you on general principle. They ought to be in the next Avengers film in one form or another and I’m pretty sure they will be. Whether or not the proposed Ant Man film gets produced and released or not.
I give Josh that benefit of the doubt. Unlike the execs at Fox, he seems to care about the history of the comics and not what suits the interest of the suits when the films are being made. They’re thinking more long-term.
But I’ve always maintained that Josh and company really want the Scarlet Witch in future films because, well, sadly, because there aren’t a whole lot of other female options. Tigra?
Growing up, I never seemed to notice the seeming lack of competent female characters in The Marvel Universe, the “X-Men” excepted.
RWG (Claremont may have abused a lot of his female characters, but at least they were relevant)
Sony has no rights to Jessica Drew. Sorry. But your assertion is ridiculous.
It doesn’t matter how “long” Quicksilver and the Scarlett Witch were Avengers before they found out they were mutants and Magneto’s children. It is WHO THEY ARE. It goes right to their character’s core.
To not be able to acknowledge that in film is stupid. And not stupid because a contract, stupid on Marvel’s part for throwing their little temper tantrum.
As to your little asides to the validity of my argument being in doubt because I’m not some hardcore Avengers nerd as you seem to be…
… well, before you cast stones, you may want to crawl out of whatever hole in which you live and know that his name is JOSS.
JOSS. Not Josh.
You didn’t say use Jessica Drew, you said Spider-Woman. You don’t think the Sony lawyers would raise a few objections over the use of the name?
But, the name and origin go to TEH VERY CORE OF HER BEING!!! IT’S WHO SHE IS!!!!!
And I dunno where you keep pulling the Marvel bully thing from. From all the interviews I’ve read, it’s Joss who wants to use the characters, not Marvel. But it’s obviously a hot button with you.
I still say it’s better to give the characters a fair shake in The Avengers than use them as throwaways in in the X-Men film universe. There are too many other, better characters who have been given the shaft by Singer, Ratner, et al to make me think that anyone at Fox could do right by them.
But, hey, go ahead and enjoy the next Wolverine monstrosity Fox will foist on you…
RWG (because, hey, they have THE RIGHTS!!!!!
You’re an idiot.
Sony has no legal standing to fight anyone for Spider-Woman.
THEY DON’T OWN HER RIGHTS.
You’re some kind of a moron, aren’t you?
“Idiot.”
“Some kind of a moron.”
Yeah, maybe. Depends on who you ask :-)
But at least I can be an adult and discuss it without throwing names around.
There’s no way I think the Sony lawyers would let a character like Spider-Woman (complete with the costume – which is pretty much a recreation of the iconic Spider-Man costume) make it to film without a fight. The other megacorps (including Fox) which have bought the rights to Marvel characters would have too much to lose. Public name recognition is everything to them. To even recognize that “Spider-Whatever” might not be a Sony property is to invite trouble down the line.
And, in any case, why would Joss and Marvel WANT to use the character? She has little or no involvement with The Avengers and so little history with The Avengers as to make it pointless. Spider-Woman was a gimmick, as was Ms. Marvel (although the latter did eventually become something more when more creative writers took over), but the general public will perceive them as nothing more than dumb characters with dumb names if they were put in a feature film, keeping those names.
RWG (and I’m pretty sure all the filmmakers involved know it.
You really don’t know much of anything in regards to The Avengers and Spider-Woman.
The Jessica Drew Spider-Woman’s costume looks nothing like Spider-Man’s costume.
The Julia Carpenter Spider-Woman’s costume looks like the black costume because her costume inspired it.
Regardless, Sony has no legal claim to Spider-Woman.
And to call her gimmick betrays the fact that you know absolutely nothing about her, or her involvement in The Avengers.
You’re just trolling for trolling’s sake.
Yeah, and DC didn’t sue Marvel over “Wonder Man” because the lawyers were worried about losing the rights to “Wonder Woman.”
But naming a character “Spider-Woman” in a future Marvel film might be something they’d do just to test the waters…I just don’t think it would make any future Avengers films any better.
RWG (and, hey, being called a troll is a bit better than being called an idiot or a moron I suppose)
Why are there three stories on this on the site right now? You’d think that this was life or death news. I’m looking forward to A2 but are the presence of Quicksilver, or this particular casting, such a big deal?
We’re trying to get our 3 on 3 feature going with more regularity. This was a good topic to use this week.
One story is Drew’s on the actual news. The other is our weekly recap of superhero news which includes this and other items.
So…you’ve overstated it a bit.
No, there are three. You have Drew’s story, Dave Lewis’s story, and this 3 on 3. You scroll through the headlines on your home page right now and this Quicksilver thing dominates the same way the Boston marathon bombing stories dominated CNN’s home page the day of the attack. It’s weird. I mean, write whatever you want. It’s your site. But let’s keep it in perspective: this is only one character in a very crowded cast so it’s not really going to be that large of a role. And he’s not that interesting of an actor. If the story was, hey, they’ve added Dr. Strange to Avengers 2 and he’ll be played by Johnny Depp, then I’d get why that might flood the headlines. But the possible casting of Mr. Some Dude as Second Tier Supporting Character…. I don’t know, doesn’t strike me, personally as that compelling.
Hitfix won’t stop pushing until this Qicksilver scandal brings down the Obama administration.:)
“I mean, write whatever you want. It’s your site.”
You got it.
Sure. And since it’s all open to comment, I’ll comment.
We’ve got a lot of Superman stuff coming this week. Hope you’re ready/cool with that!
TONY STARK: So, uh, Witch girl, Speedy, how did you guys learn to do this stuff.
SCARLET WITCH: We were born with these powers.
QUICKSILVER: Yeah. You could say it runs in the family.
#ProblemSolved
Hey, in three years, when Fox merges with Disney…
First reaction is to laugh, but when I think back to the times before the whole DC/Marvel crossover stuff…
RWG (never say never)
My point is that the whole use of the words mutant and Magneto can be easily glossed over while giving a little wink to the audience. Sort of like the line when Don Cheadle appears the first time in Iron Man 2. Of course, the contract may be so strict that even what I wrote above would violate it. But, I think you know where I was going with it.
I don’t think that they really need to get into every little detail of every Avengers’ origin. Fury, Widow and Hawkeye all were basically origin-free and it didn’t really make a difference.
Also, I think that Whedon’s real interest is in Scarlet Witch. Her relationship with a freaking robot is just one example of why I think she’s right up his alley. I think Quiksilver will be there to tag along with his sister, basically.
HERO
I was just being an idiot and a moron :-)
I pretty much agree with all that, especially the part about Joss wanting the Scarlet Witch, because the character is just a really strong part of the history of The Avengers. She’s been in as many issues of the franchise as…well, anyone.
RWG (which gives him all that material to draw from)
RWG-
Don’t be too hard on yourself. These comic book movie discussions can be rough enough without us calling ourselves morons. :)
I’d have to respectfully say I disagree with all three of you in terms of whether Quicksilver being a mutant matters in an Avengers movie. To my way of thinking, Pietro’s chip on his shoulder, which really is THE defining quality of the character, stems from the feeling the world has treated him and his sister like garbage and that it owes him something. Obviously, in the big shared universe of comics, this can be tied back to Magneto’s abandonment of them and their childhood raised by gypsies and whatnot, but you can still remove the Magneto elements and have a kid who feels like he’s due something from the rest of the world, just due to be abandoned and raised in difficult circumstances. If they were talking about putting Cyclops or Magneto or Wolverine in an Avengers film, then I’d say it was a bad idea because they’re all so closely tied to mutantdom. But even in the comics, Pietro and Wanda were always mutants after the fact…it never really went too far to defining them.
Plus, if the rumors of Marvel trying to get the Inhumans set up to be the mutants of their cinematic shared universe, who’s to say the two couldn’t be tied back to that. Hell, maybe they’ll be used to launch the Inhumans idea.