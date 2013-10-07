The 3-year-old dancing Beyonce fan is back and cuter than ever

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Remember little dancing Heaven? (That’s the name of the adorable girl in the video we posted last week, not just a really weird question I’m asking.) Well, the toddler stole hearts with her Beyonce choreography, and Ellen DeGeneres invited the tot (along with her rad mother) onto her talk show for a repeat performance.

The dancing segment is great, of course (check out Heaven’s new red kicks!), but the best part comes around the 1:20 mark when the 3-year-old tells Ellen what’s what.

