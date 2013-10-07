The 3-year-old dancing Beyonce fan is back and cuter than ever

10.07.13 5 years ago

Remember little dancing Heaven? (That’s the name of the adorable girl in the video we posted last week, not just a really weird question I’m asking.) Well, the toddler stole hearts with her Beyonce choreography, and Ellen DeGeneres invited the tot (along with her rad mother) onto her talk show for a repeat performance.

The dancing segment is great, of course (check out Heaven’s new red kicks!), but the best part comes around the 1:20 mark when the 3-year-old tells Ellen what’s what.

