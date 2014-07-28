Best Of The Rest: 31 Non-Hero Cosplayers Who Knocked It Out Of The Comic-Con Park

While San Diego Comic-Con might have started out as a mecca for comic book aficionados, over the years other fandom from movies to tv to video games have embraced the yearly event. By now, it's pretty much a geek Mecca, where acolytes make the pilgrimage at least once in their life to pay respects at the alter of geekdom.

And with that influx of varied people comes an wide variety of cosplay. Earlier I dedicated an entire gallery to the best superhero and supervillains this year but there was plenty of costumed characters who fell outside that label!