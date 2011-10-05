50 Cent drops new track, ‘Shady Murder,’ lands another movie role

Between his incessant tweets, his music and his movies, 50 Cent is one busy guy.

It was only two weeks ago that we wrote that he”d landed a role as a pimp in “The Frozen Ground,” a film about ’80s mass murderer Robert Hansen and starring Nicholas Cage and John Cusack.

Now, 50, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, has signed on to star in “The Pursuit,” an action thriller (duh) that will begin shooting in February in Louisiana.  Jackson”s production company,  Cheetah Vision Films, will producer with Emmett/Furla Films. Lions Gate will distribute.

Last week, the rapper dropped two new tracks: “The Enforcer,” which is featured in Hugh Jackman”s “Real Steel,” and “Love, Hate, Love,” which ties in with his Street King energy drink, and disses on Lil Wayne, The Game and Young Buck.

Today, he dropped another new tune, “Shady Murder.”  Street King Energy Track # 9, for those keeping count, is a slow, grinding jam that references Cindy Lauper and “The Man in the Mirror.” Also, is that Eminem we hear dropping in very briefly at the  beginning? 

 

