8 reasons ‘Green Lantern’ may be the truest DC Comics adaptation yet

Any comic book fan will tell you there is a big difference in tone between the Marvel and DC Universe. For all the sarcastic (“Wolverine”) or self-depreciatingly funny (“Spider-Man”) characters in Marvel’s books, the storylines and consequences are pretty serious. When somebody dies, it’s dramatic and reverberates throughout a series (we won’t go into all the endless resurrection of dead characters that under mine this of course, but you get the idea).
Besides a certain Dark Knight in Gotham City, the DC Universe is, for the most part, much different. There are dramatic turns of events and tragedies, but for the most part the design and tone of each series is a bit lighter, a bit more pop-friendly and for lack of a better word, “bright.” Characters grow and change, but they rarely die or face villains who are interested in wiping out entire races. A DC villain is usually interested in money (Flash’s Rogues) or world domination (Lex Luthor). Later this month, the first major DC character besides Superman and Batman hits the big screen in Martin Campbell’s “Green Lantern.” Based on a series of eight new clips released today, the Emerald Crusader may be the most direct comic book to screen adaptation of a DC character yet. Let’s find out why.
It’s always about the love interest
A staple of DC Comics’ major character is the conflict in romantic relations. Sure, Peter Parker has Mary Jane and Bruce Banner pines for Betty Ross, but there is little true romance in the lives of the Avengers, Fantastic Four or a slew of other Marvel titles. DC? Where to begin? Besides Bruce Wayne’s ever rotating series of ladies, the one true love storyline are key elements of the mythos for Flash, Hawkman, Superman, Green Arrow, Wonder Woman and, of course, Green Lantern. In this scene, Hal Jordan and Carol Ferris bicker. Do you feel the sexual chemistry flowing through the clip? (Wait, don’t answer that…)
Staying true to your hero’s origin
Hal Jordan’s early years as a fighter pilot could have easily been pushed aside in “Green Lantern,” but the filmmakers realized that background was necessary to demonstrate our hero’s lack of fear (or ability to overcome fear). Yes, self-confidence can take you far.
A classic beginning
The idea of a dying alien, god or creature giving a man powers before he dies wasn’t necessarily new when Abin Sur bestowed a power ring to Hal Jordan in “Showcase” #22 in 1959. Since then, however, it’s hard to think of any hero more associated with the familiar myth. Watch it reenacted for the big screen below.
A rich universe of characters
Marvel may have S.H.I.E.L.D., Nick Fury, etc., but DC has it’s own cast of recurring characters. Meet Amanda Waller (Angela Bassett), a scientist in “Green Lantern,” but a formidable adversary and ally to many characters in the DCU as the leader of the Secret Six. Here she introduces a naive Hector Hammond to the body of Abin Sur.
A hero who doesn’t take himself that seriously
Wait, that’s not Hal Jordan. That’s not the Flash either. Or Superman. That’s…Plastic Man? Um, well, perhaps that’s the benefit of having Ryan Reynolds on board.
The space opera of super hero tales
Superman may hail from Krypton, but most of his adventures find him earthbound defending Metropolis. On the other hand, as a member of the Green Lantern Corps, Hal Jordan has the whole universe as his canvas. Including, as seen here, Oa, the home of the Guardians of the Universe and the Corps itself.
Honors the Corps
For true “Green Lantern” fans nothing may be more emotional than seeing all their favorite members of the Corps realized on screen. Even Sinestro. Save your tears for the theater, OK?
DC Comics Action
Many have wondered: how do you make a character who creates objects out of green energy look cool? Well, that’s the epitome of big, DC Comics action. There’s no “ka-pow” in this clip, but you’ll definitely see the difference from “Thor,” “X-Men: First Class” or “Iron Man.” Fun or freaky? You decide.
“Green Lantern” opens nationwide and in 3D on June 17.
Looking awesomer all the time!
I don’t need to see the movie anymore now…
Reynolds would have made a better Kyle Raynor. Hal is too straight laced, but it works for that character. I hope this does well, but I am not optimistic about it.
Raynor’s supposed to be half-mexican.
I would have preferred a John Stewart Green Lantern. Will Smith would have been great.
I want to see the movie so I stopped reading the article. Sometimes reporters say way too much. I do like Ryan Reynolds, and what I have seen so far looks like it has promise.
I don’t get all these people complaining about how they’ve “seen the whole movie now.” Based on 8 minutes that have already been touched on in the trailers? Get a grip people. In one of the recent making of videos, they hinted at Parallax attacking Oa directly. I’m sure all those lanterns don’t need a Sinestro led motivational speech just to pump up Hal. We haven’t seen a second of this implied “Parallax vs thousands of Lanterns” battle, so chill the fuck out about the whole movie being “spoiled.”
Well said.
Saying that the Fantastic Four is without romance is a little silly. Ben Grimm and Alicia Masters? Reed and Sue Richards? Johnny Storm and every girl on the planet? There is plenty of romance in FF. Heck, the Avengers have Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne. Not to mention the whole Scarlett Witch/Vision thing. Me thinks you might be reaching a bit… I am looking forward to Green Lantern, though!!
does the ring prevent him from getting a concussion? I never read the comics, so I’m serious. Does he have Superman-like invincibility? Because if not, the movie is kind of ridiculous, he would have died 100 times from those hits.
His ring protects him with a field of constant energy. It also translates all languages, which is how he can communicate with all the other GLs on Oa.
You don’t read comics much do you? The fact you said Amanda Waller is the head of the Secret Six really gave it away.
This feels very much like a “look how much this movie is like the comics” list by someone who doesn’t actually read comics. Maybe that’s not the case… but that’s how it reads.
By the way, Amanda Waller isn’t (and never has been) the “leader” of the Secret Six.
The anlysis of the difference between dc and marvel makes absolutely no sense whatsoever.
Wow, I have always experienced the opposite to be true – Marvel was the frivolous “one-liner” company, were anyone who dies was resurrected immediately. DC was the dark, broody company, with (obviously) Batman leading the way with storylines like “The Killing Joke” and “The Dark Knight Returns”, but also stuff Hellblazer, Swamp Thing, Sandman, Green Arrow hooked on smack, etc, etc. Have you READ the Marvel stuff? When the Xmen and the Punisher are your grittiest characters, you are NOT dark.
Green Arrow was never hooked on smack, his sidekick, Speedy, was.
Honest mistake.
Am I the only one who thinks that this is a complete butchering of Green Lantern and Hal Jordan. This guy talks about they did good to put in Hal Jordan’s early days as a fighter pilot(except he’s currently a fighter pilot in the comics) but not once does it even look like they hint that Hal’s dad died in front of his eyes. I’m sorry Mr. Reynolds but you are not Hal Jordan.
There’s a lot of romance in Marvel, Avengers has Hawkeye and the Black Widow, Vision and the Scarlet Witch, Ant Man and the Wasp and the Fantastic Four has Reed and Sue. There isn’t that much difference between Marvel and DC in that aspect.
I guess in a way the love story for marvel wasnt focused that much. right away we can name star strucked lovers like supes n lois, bats and cat, hawkman n hawkgirl with the whole lovers in their previous n future lives, green arrow and black canary even had a wedding and was splashed on a cover. but when it came down to marvel, sure theres romance, but not like how dc does it in terms of romance. just my 2 cents
Why couldn’t Warner’s have hired an older actress to play Carol Ferris instead of Blake Lively? She’s too young for the role. Ferris is supposed to be a peer of Hal Jordan’s. Look at how great a 30-something Carrie-Ann Moss was playing Trinity.
There’s this sexist Hollywood producer thing about hiring too young female eye candy for summer blockbusters instead of hiring talented beautiful actresses who are over thirty.