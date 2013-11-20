Tom Cruise and Jack Nicholson may reunite for ‘El Presidente’

#Robert Downey Jr. #Tom Cruise
11.20.13 5 years ago

Do you want an “A Few Good Men” reunion? You can’t handle an “A Few Good Men” reunion.

Tom Cruise and Warner Bros. are attempting to woo Jack Nicholson to join the actor in the Doug Liman-directed comedy “El Presidente.”

“El Presidente” is a road trip comedy in which a straight-laced Secret Service agent (Cruise) has to protect a drunken, misogynistic former U.S. president who is on the run from a death threat.

Cruise and Liman reportedly visited Nicholson — who hasn’t been onscreen since 2010 — at his house in order to talk him into taking the role of the president. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Cruise said he won’t do the film without his “Few Good Men” co-star.

The story also indicates that Nicholson is far from inking a deal, but has said that he will at least read the script by Jesse Armstrong & Daniel J. Goor and Paul Attanasio.

“Presidente” has been in development at the studio since 2010, when Jay Roach (“Austin Powers”) was set to direct and Robert Downey Jr. was the leading candidate to play the disgraced president. 

Liman (“The Bourne Identity”) and Cruise recently teamed for the sci-fi film “Edge of Tomorrow” (formerly known as “All You Need Is Kill”) which will hit theaters in 2014. Cruise will also reprise his signature role as Ethan Hunt in 2015’s “Mission: Impossible 5.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Robert Downey Jr.#Tom Cruise
TAGSA FEW GOOD MENDOUG LIMANEl PresidenteJACK NICHOLSONJAY ROACHROBERT DOWNEY JR.TOM CRUISE

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP