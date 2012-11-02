Academy announces 21 qualifying titles for the Best Animated Feature Film Oscar

Okay, well, I missed a few unseen contenders. I had a feeling I might since suddenly messages were being left on my phone from publicists pitching fringe hopefuls.

In addition to 16 of the Best Animated Feature Film contenders we have already thoroughly charted (and minus “Dino Time,” which didn’t bother — who can blame them? — and “Arjun: The Warrior Prince,” which I had been led to believe by Disney would qualify), the Academy has announced five more qualifying titles for a big ole’ list of 21. So that means we will definitely have a full slate of five nominees in the category, though that was already expected.

The other five are “Adventures in Zambezia” (which we had our eye on but never noticed a distributor come on board), “Delhi Safari,” “Hey Krishna,” “The Mystical Laws” and “Walter & Tandoori’s Christmas.” Check out the full slate below, as well as the aforementioned gallery running through most of the contenders, and let the guessing begin!

“Adventures in Zambezia”

“Brave”

“Delhi Safari”

“Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax”

“Frankenweenie”

“From Up on Poppy Hill”

“Hey Krishna”

“Hotel Transylvania”

“Ice Age: Continental Drift”

“A Liar’s Autobiography: The Untrue Story of Monty Python’s Graham Chapman”

“Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted”

“The Mystical Laws”

“The Painting”

“ParaNorman”

“The Pirates! Band of Misfits”

“The Rabbi’s Cat”

“Rise of the Guardians”

“Secret of the Wings”

“Walter & Tandoori’s Christmas”

“Wreck-It Ralph”

“Zarafa”

Keep track of this year’s Best Animated Feature Film race all season long at the category’s Contenders page.