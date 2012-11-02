Academy announces 21 qualifying titles for the Best Animated Feature Film Oscar

Okay, well, I missed a few unseen contenders. I had a feeling I might since suddenly messages were being left on my phone from publicists pitching fringe hopefuls.
In addition to 16 of the Best Animated Feature Film contenders we have already thoroughly charted (and minus “Dino Time,” which didn’t bother — who can blame them? — and “Arjun: The Warrior Prince,” which I had been led to believe by Disney would qualify), the Academy has announced five more qualifying titles for a big ole’ list of 21. So that means we will definitely have a full slate of five nominees in the category, though that was already expected.
The other five are “Adventures in Zambezia” (which we had our eye on but never noticed a distributor come on board), “Delhi Safari,” “Hey Krishna,” “The Mystical Laws” and “Walter & Tandoori’s Christmas.” Check out the full slate below, as well as the aforementioned gallery running through most of the contenders, and let the guessing begin!
“Adventures in Zambezia”
“Brave”
“Delhi Safari”
“Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax”
“Frankenweenie”
“From Up on Poppy Hill”
“Hey Krishna”
“Hotel Transylvania”
“Ice Age: Continental Drift”
“A Liar’s Autobiography: The Untrue Story of Monty Python’s Graham Chapman”
“Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted”
“The Mystical Laws”
“The Painting”
“ParaNorman”
“The Pirates! Band of Misfits”
“The Rabbi’s Cat”
“Rise of the Guardians”
“Secret of the Wings”
“Walter & Tandoori’s Christmas”
“Wreck-It Ralph”
“Zarafa”
For anyone in DC, AFI Silver will have Rabbi’s Cat, Liar’s Autobiography, and The Painting as well as last year’s Wrinkles this month as part of the EU Film Showcase
Check ’em out.
I bet Arjun didn’t qualify because it showed up on Netflix instant before they gave it the qualifying run.
Maybe that’s it. I didn’t realize it was on Netflix first.
Turns out this is exactly the case, FYI.
What happened to “The Secret World of Arrietty”?
Was never eligible. Opened in Japan too long ago.
Ok, I see. I did notice that it opened in Japan 2 years ago.
Seems like a 6/7 horse race, doesn’t it? Brave, Wreck-It Ralph, Paranorman, Frankenweenie, The Painting, Rise of the Guardians, and maybe The Rabbi’s Cat. I’m hoping they go with The Painting since it’s so gorgeous.
I’m dying to see The Painting – it looks right up my alley. It’s a really competitive year in this category after last year sorta had to struggle to fill up 5 slots. I’d be happy to see at least Wreck-It Ralph and Paranorman nominated (from your list) but they have a lot of really strong films to choose from so it is going to be tough.
Those 7 certainly look correct on paper, but look at what happened last year (or the year with The Secret of Kells), God only knows what the branch will love. :)
Something tells me that no matter how good it may be, Wreck-It-Ralph is this year’s Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs and Despicable Me…populist favorite not taken seriously enough by the Academy
Also, The Simpsons Movie and maybe Bee Movie?
There is way more to it than those films, D2. Plus, it’ll bring in huge box office. It’s not on the top tier of what animators will go for (That, I’d argue, is stuff like Brave, The Painting and Frankenweenie), but I think it’s in a good position, particularly given its release strategy.
For ever Meatballs/Despicable Me there’s a Surf’s Up/Jimmy Neutron. :/
woohhoo…Delhi Safari in oscar race. I am so happy. I am also waiting to catch the English version, that looks pretty amazing. Thank god I guess that’s the perfect push for the Indian Animated films to become better now.
woohoo…congrats delhi safari
woohhoo I am so happy for Delhi Safari. also waiting for the English Version that looks amazing. i guess this is the push that will make Indian animated films better.