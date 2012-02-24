Adele and Whitney Houston continue to surge on Billboard 200

If projections are right, Adele will sell 1 million copies of “21” in two weeks.

As we previously reported, Adele sold 730,000 copies this week, following her Grammy sweep in “21”s” one-year anniversary on the Billboard 200. Now it looks like she”ll sell up to another 300,000 copies by the time the chart closes on Sunday.

That sum will keep her at No. 1 for another week, according to Hits Daily Double. Plus, Adele”s debut, “19,” will stay in the Top 10 at No. 6, selling another 40,000 copies.

Whitney Houston”s “Greatest Hits” will likely remain at No. 2, selling at least 175,000, and possibly soaring as high as 200,000 copies. The album came back onto the Billboard 200 at No. 6 following her Feb. 11 death. Additionally, the soundtrack to “The Bodyguard,” which starred Houston continues to ratchet up the chart, climbing from No. 80 the week after Houston”s death to No. 38 this week to No. 7 next week.

Three titles will bow in the Top 10: Tyga”s “Careless World:Rise of the Last King” will bow at No. 3 with the rapper selling around 80,000 copies; although that number may be greatly reduced because of a last minute recall after Young Money/Universal sent out a notice alerting retailers that a sample had not been cleared. However, the notice went out too late for some stores to pull the title.

fun., who has gotten a huge boost from the oft-licensed single “We Are Young,” will debut at No. 5 with 60,000 copies (its sales may be enough to overtake “Now That”s What I Call Music 41,” which looks good for No. 4.

The other Top 10 debut comes from pop-rap duo Chiddy Bang, whose “Breakfast” will likely start its chart run at No. 8.

Rounding out the Top 10 will be the 2012 Grammy Nominees set, which slips to No. 9 and Van Halen”s “A Different Kind of Truth” at No. 10. Sleigh Bell”s “Reign of Terror” may edge past “Truth” to come in at No. 10, but looks more likely to come in at No. 11.