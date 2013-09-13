Affleck’s Batman will be ‘tired, weary and seasoned’ says WB Exec

(CBR) Not everybody is happy with Ben Affleck playing DC Comics icon Batman in 2015’s “Man of Steel” sequel, but the actor/director has a very important fan: Warner Bros. CEO Kevin Tsujihara, who was quoted by The Hollywood Reporter as saying, “Ben is perfect for the vision [director Zack Snyder] has for that character.”
Speaking at a investors conference on Thursday, Tsujihara acknowledged the vocally negative reaction following the initial announcement last month, reportedly saying, “The fact that you saw such a passionate response in the blogosphere is really kind of a testament to the love that people have for this character.”
Tsujihara also gave some early insight into the film, with Deadline quoting the executive as saying Affleck’s Batman will be “kind of tired and weary and seasoned and been doing it for a while.”
More DC-related announcements are coming, according to Tsujihara. “DC really does touch a lot of parts of our business and is an important part of the strategy in how we’re going to grow going forward,” he’s quoted in THR’s report.
The “Man of Steel” sequel will be the first live-action film to pair both Superman and Batman, with Henry Cavill reprising his “Man of Steel” lead role. Directed by Zack Snyder and written by David S. Goyer, the film is scheduled for release on July 17, 2015.

