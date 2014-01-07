Alfonso Cuarón, David O. Russell, Martin Scorsese earn DGA nominations

The nominees for the 66th annual Directors Guild of America (DGA) Awards were revealed today, narrowing the Oscar race considerably as the industry precursor has long been an indicator for which way the Academy might fall. So those who missed the cut this morning – the Coen brothers, Spike Jonze, Alexander Payne – will be facing a steep uphill climb after today.
But it’s worth it to remember that the DGA is a much, much broader group than the Academy’s directors branch. Indeed, that roughly 400-member group (compared to the DGA’s vast 14,000) can make eclectic choices, like just last year going for Michael Haneke, David O. Russell and Benh Zeitlin over DGA nominees Ben Affleck, Kathryn Bigelow and Tom Hooper. So there’s hope yet for some of these folks, but a Best Picture win for a film not nominated by the DGA is virtually unheard of: the only films to do so are Bruce Beresford’s “Driving Miss Daisy” in 1989 and Laurence Olivier’s “Hamlet” in 1948.
Then again, these stats are increasingly meaningless. After all, just last year, a film that didn’t have a corresponding Best Director Oscar nomination winning Best Picture was virtually unheard of, and we all know how that panned out.
And now, yes, as previewed, “American Hustle” is the only film to get the major guild quartet.* Is it coming up the middle on the way to a Best Picture win? It very well may be.
Check out the full list of DGA nominees below, and as ever, remember to keep track of the season via The Circuit.
David O. Russell, “American Hustle”
Paul Greengrass, “Captain Phillips”
Alfonso Cuarón, “Gravity”
Steve McQueen, “12 Years a Slave”
Martin Scorsese, “The Wolf of Wall Street”
And on the documentary side (added 1/13):
Joshua Oppenheimer, “The Act of Killing”
Lucy Walker, “The Crash Reel”
Zachary Heinzerling, “Cutie and the Boxer”
Jehane Noujaim, “The Square”
Sarah Polley, “Stories We Tell”
The 66th annual DGA Awards will be held on Saturday, Jan. 25.
*Since apparently there are those who need the obvious stated, yes, “12 Years a Slave” was ineligible for WGA.
American Hustle just doesn’t belong with those other four films.
Belonging is in the eye of the beholder, of course, but I’d pick Russell over at least two other directors here.
I agree. American Hustle (and Gravity, for that matter) is in a much higher category than The Wolf of Wall Street. I haven’t seen Captain Phillips or 12 Years a Slave.
I didn’t care for American Hustle either so I must say I had the same feeling as Matthew. I’m glad McQueen, Cuaron and Scorsese were all recognized, but I get a feeling the Academy will leave out either Greengrass or Scorsese next week. Or, perhaps, both could be left out. It will be interesting to see.
Care to say which two Guy? I’d wager Scorsese and Greengrass. In both cases, I completely disagree.
Yes.
Time to pop in that Captain Phillips screener…
I like Captain Phillips, and think it’s a sterling feat of direction. Just stating a preference.
That’s not in reply to me, is it, Guy? I seriously have to watch that screener ASAP. ;-)
Oh, sorry! I mistook Paul and Paul Outlaw for the same person.
I’m disappointed for Jonze.
Same. Hope the Academy fixes this.
He fits the type of directors the Academy adds to the DGA list. Avant-garde auteurs. Malick, Leigh, Coens, Merielles, Almodovar, Altman, Lynch. I think he can get in.
I have to say, Jonze is the one I feel got “left out”, even though the line-up is pretty solid. Still, Jonze is the omission that stings.
I’d probably drop Scorsese and replace him with Jonze.
Is it worth it to still hope for the Coens or Jonze? Come on, academy, don’t be seduced by Russell’s Hustle.
If someone makes way for either the Coens or Jonze — and I hope someone does — I don’t see it being Russell.
If you’re hinting at Greengrass and/or Scorsese, then I agree that neither is a certainty in a year like this. But I find the former’s work a lot more accomplished than Russell’s, and I got more out of Wolf as well. But if both Russell ad Scorsese were replaced w/ Coens or Jonze I’d be quite pleased.
Coens seem unlikely. Jonze has a shot.
Well, to be fair, 12 Years a Slave was ineligible for WGA. And Gravity was more or less ineligible for SAG ensemble. So I wouldn’t read too much into Hustle being the only one with all 3 guild nods. I just can’t imagine it could win best picture against truly great films. But maybe I’m just trying to convince myself of that.
Four guild nods. Forgot about PGA. I can’t count today.
Take it for what it is.
Yes, we’re well aware, was noted yesterday. Doesn’t change the fact. Not reading too much into it, just stating it.
American Hustle was fantastic. Shame about Coens, Allen, Jonze and Louis Leterrier.
Threw a curveball in there…
I honestly liked “Now You See Me”. I was surprised by how well it was made. I still think it’s up there with the most well edited movies of the year.
Now You See Me is one of those movies I am on the fence about. Part of me loves the film, and part of me hates it. I love the film for being original and exciting and full of interesting characters. I hate the film for being somewhat jerky, and for having a confusing twist ending. I am a fan of the film, but it also could’ve been executed better.
Greengrass missed a DGA nod for United 93 so this looks good news for him. I think there’s a very good chance of matching up with Oscar this year although that depends on whether last year’s strange happenings were a one off. This looks a top class list and I find it hard to see who misses out especially when you consider Scorsese scored a nod for The Last Temptation of Christ.
The history of the DGA suggests that whoever wins will go on to win the Oscar as there hasn’t ever been a Director split with the Academy in consecutive years.
“There hasn’t ever been a Director split with the Academy in consecutive years.”
Why does that necessarily mean it couldn’t happen? The Academy doesn’t collectively vote with a history book in hand.
It could happen but the Academy goes so often with the DGA winner, they would’ve last year if Affleck had been on the final ballot in my opinion. The movie was winning everything at the time.
That just speaks to broad groups tending toward the same results rather than the Academy being overly considerate of how a precursor votes.
It’ll be interesting to see when we have a year where the PGA winner doesn’t go on to win Best Picture. With the similar voting system it has become the season defining award of late. The moment where we see if the Critics’ choice is also the industry choice.
I’m tired american hustle, it’s not so good.
You say “American Hustle” is the only film to get the major guild quartet, but I think you should probably put an asterisk by that statement since “12 Years a Slave” was ineligible for a WGA nomination and would certainly have been nominated otherwise.
Also, I’m still not sure about Scorsese getting an Oscar nomination. The comparison I keep making to “The Wolf of Wall Street” is “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo.” They’re both divisive films made by respected auteurs that arrived late in the season and were embraced by the guilds. “Dragon Tattoo” wound up underwhelming on Oscar morning (despite a surprise nomination for Rooney Mara), and I still think “The Wolf of Wall Street” might suffer a similar fate. Well, to be fair, I still have it in my Best Picture predictions, but as of right now I’m still leaving Scorsese out of my Best Director lineup, and I don’t think it will get any surprise acting nominations. I think it gets in for Picture, Adapted Screenplay, and Editing. That’s not exactly a bad showing, but my point is that I don’t think it’s a “top 5” contender.
Re: Hustle, please read comments above, those made yesterday. Basically, keep up. :)
I wrote this comment before I read through the others, and of course once I read through the others afterwards I realized it had already been stated. My bad.
Although I should say that the reason I even mentioned it is simply because you stated the fact in conjunction with its chances of winning Best Picture, which seemed to imply that it might be pulling ahead based on its quartet of guild nominations. I’m not enough of a nitpicker to bring it up just to clear a technicality. I’m just saying that I don’t necessarily think there’s any indication that “American Hustle” has yet presented itself as a major threat for the win. If it actually wins some of these guild prizes, then we’ll see. Until then, I still think “12 Years” and even “Gravity” are are ahead of it.
In any case, I’m hoping for some split guild decisions this year to make things more suspenseful. I don’t really have a dog in the fight this year (“Inside Llewyn Davis” and “Her” are likely to be the only movies on my personal top 10 nominated for Best Picture, and they don’t have a prayer of winning), so I’m just hoping for an exciting Oscar race. Here’s an interesting scenario:
PGA- “Gravity”
DGA- “12 Years a Slave”
SAG Ensemble- “American Hustle”
WGA- “American Hustle”/”The Wolf of Wall Street”
The fact isn’t meaningless in conjunction with its chances of winning Best Picture, though. American Hustle is quite clearly one of three, maybe even two, possibilities for the win.
Sorry, just annoyed with constantly reading this comment when it is obvious and goes without saying, etc. However…
“I’m just saying that I don’t necessarily think there’s any indication that ‘American Hustle’ has yet presented itself as a major threat for the win.”
It clearly has. And we’ve already made its case. It’s a middle-of-the-road player, something everyone can agree on. It could absolutely win. And the guilds aren’t the only reasoning (since after all, there are films that got all four and obviously didn’t win).
I’ve read the arguments as to why it could win Best Picture, but maybe I just have a blind spot in relation to that movie’s Oscar prospects. I was in denial about its chances after the NYFCC win, chalking it up as an anomaly in the season. I finally came around after it got a ton of Golden Globe nominations, but even then, I didn’t have Russell getting in for Director. In fact, I only just recently added him to my predictions. The whole Oscar predicting game is a combination of reading the buzz (which includes following the precursor awards) and just going by gut instinct. I can read all the buzz for “American Hustle,” but my gut just isn’t there for it. It never has been. I’ll gladly admit to being wrong (as I have in the past), but I just have a hard time taking it seriously as a Best Picture possibility, for whatever unknown reason. I’m not even that big a fan of “12 Years a Slave,” but I suppose it’s possible that I agree with something you said in one of the podcasts a little while ago (I’m paraphrasing): I can’t wrap my head around “12 Years” vs. “Hustle” even being a choice for the voters. All I’ll say about that for now is that if “Hustle” does win, I expect the backlash/outcry to be the worst we’ve seen since “Crash,” and possibly even a little worse than that.
Like clockwork! Like I said a few days ago, I fully expected Scorsese to show up here. Wolf Of Wall Street is your youth skewing film, I daresay it might have even finished third or even second in the voting. It is basically the equivalent of a Nolan film in the race this year. It will surely have many many many fans.
But I expect Cuaron to win this.
“It is basically the equivalent of a Nolan film in the race this year.”
If that’s true, I don’t much like Scorsese’s chances of an Oscar nod.
I think the director’s branch MIGHT bump him off if they bump off anybody. In favor of say Jonze or Paybe or even the Coens. Its looking unlikely but I think if they bump off somebody, they’ll bump off him.
If you can watch the performances and energy of American Hustle and not think that Russell deserves recognition for it, I’m just not sure that we saw the same movie.
Take out Scorsese and put in Payne for the Oscar lineup.
Jonze and Coens, fingers still crossed.
I wonder if anyone in the branch will be purposefully reacting to last year’s surprising lineup.
They could:
A) Take extra care to vote for the obvious ones, no longer counting on other members’ votes to get a favorite like Affleck or Bigelow in.
B) Embrace the identity as the out-of-the-box branch. Get creative again in picking nominees to offset the broad brush of the expanded Best Picture field.
Usually I’d say this is the wrong way to analyze voting, but the branch is small enough that strategic thinking among some members could make a difference.
Or, and here’s a novel concept, why not everyone in the branch just put down in order what they think were the five best-directed films of the year?
I actually think that’s what happens. Voters really don’t get tangled up in strategy — they just vote for what they like. And why wouldn’t/shouldn’t they?
I think there are voters who do both. But it’s not mutually exclusive. People who watch a lot of movies usually end up liking a lot of movies. After last year, maybe voters are encouraged to vote for something really left-field that they like.
I think this year isn’t like other years because Wolf got finished so late. Not enough SGA voters didn’t get to see the film so it wasn’t nominated for acting awards. Let’s see what BAFTA does. And what wins at the Globes this weekend.
Pardon my grammar above. I wish there was an edit option.
Not directly related to the DGA announcement, but as we’re pondering what this will mean for the Oscars, I’m curious: is it such a foregone conclusion that there will be around nine Best Picture nominees (as most people seem to be predicting)? I know that’s how it has shaken out the past couple of years, but given the vagaries of the system — which I fully admit to not having studied closely — does a banner year in film necessarily translate into a long list of nominees? Or is there even a decent chance we could end up with five or six by some fluke?
Banner year could mean fewer nominees. Concentrated #1 votes for a handful of films. So many other possibilities that votes for peripheral contenders are too spread out to hit the 5% threshold.
“is it such a foregone conclusion that there will be around nine Best Picture nominees”
It’s not a conclusion at all, foregone or otherwise. There is absolutely no way of predicting the number. But it’s easier to predict nine films than six.
I was thinking of the same thing as DWN. I can easily imagine a scenario where the top 3-4 hog most of the #1 votes, and the remaining films are too spread out.
I don’t think we really saw this in 2011 (no clear favorite at first) or 2012 (a lot of clear favorites, but no overwhelming consensus).
I’m not predicting it or anything. But I wouldn’t be surprised if it was 12 Years a Slave, Gravity, American Hustle, and 2-3 others.
Im hoping that American Hustle’s guild quartet is less meaningful in this particular race. With the WGA ineligibility for “12 Years” and “Gravity” being basically a one woman show, effectively nixing a SAG ensemble nod. It still baffles me as to why American Hustle is an awards film. I know Russell is basically guaranteed a slot this b/c the powers that be have said it to be so, but he’s done much much better work.In such a quality year for film, it would be a shame to have Hustle dominate the awards.
Not sure what all the effusive bitching is about American Hustle. I thought it was fantastic. It was an enriching ensemble piece, with the entire cast firing on all cylinders. The writing was sharp, and the direction precise. After this and especially the outstanding Silver Linings Playbook, Russell has emerged as my new favorite director of this generation. There are so many individual scenes and moments that just resonate and stand out, leaving an impact for the viewer. The “Live and Let Die” scene in particular was a quirky gem. I also have to say Amy Adams did such a phenomenal job in her part. Absolutely stellar.
All right, now that I’ve finished licking Russell’s gooch, I’d say he’s definitely a lock. They love him. Just look at him getting in last year without the DGA nod. Cuarón and McQueen are easily locks. And I think Greengrass is a pretty safe bet. Scorsese may just simply be directors guild love. I’m not ruling him out, and he may stay while Greengrass goes. But I concur with those who feel like either of the two, moreso Scorsese, will be the most likely “casualty” if Jonze (hopefully) breaks through.
Interesting bit of trivia: if Greengrass somehow gets snubbed in favor of Jonze, then Spike Jonze will have the pleasure of being nominated alongside two directors whose films he has acted in (Scorsese and Russell).
Welp. 4 out of 5, for me. I was expecting Jonze instead of O. Russell — he wasn’t nominated for SLP last year, and since his movie’s a huge homage to Scorsese, I figured that by nominating Scorsese they’d be Scorsese’d enough. :-/
Are you people still predicting Alexander Payne and Jonah Hill for whatever reason?
Payne was nominated for a Globe and has shown up on most critics’ groups lists. The film is also loved. He’s in, I think.
Not a surprising list. Would have been nice to have at least one out-of-the box nominee like Ryan Coogler (FRUITVALE STATION), Destin Cretton (SHORT TERM 12) or Paulo Sorrentino (THE GREAT BEAUTY).