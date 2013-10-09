‘American Horror Story: Coven’ recap: Does ‘Bitchcraft’ cast a spell?

“American Horror Story” is back (with crazy strong ratings, too), and this time with the word “Coven” tagged onto the end. Thus, we’re getting a crazy mash-up of witches, voodoo, insensitive portrayals of slavery and whatever other random stuff Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk (or their assistants) stumbled across on the old Interwebs. Better, we’re also getting grade A talent. Kathy Bates (“Misery”) and Angela Bassett (“What’s Love Got to Do with It”) join Jessica Lange and other “AHS” pros to stir the witches’ cauldron. But I will say, judging from the first episode, we’re off to a shaky start. Not shaky-scary, just… shaky.
Zoe goes to Hogwarts The beginning of the show could have been ripped from a particularly dark yet cheesy YA novel (my man-killing vagina murdered my boyfriend and now I have to go to this stoopid boarding school!). We even get slapped with a lame voice over while Zoe (Taissa Farmiga) stares glumly out the window, all big eyes and flat-ironed hair, knowing her mom and dad let her get dragged away to New Orleans because her killer hoo-hoo made it clear she’d inherited the witch gene. I find it a bit odd that a witch boarding school employs the Men in Black and a fashionista named Myrtle (the always lovely Frances Conroy) to pick up newly discovered witches, but I hope that means we’ll be seeing some of those cute, talking aliens from the movie franchise. Next week, I’m looking for a talking pug!
Zoe gets weird housemates The “just got to school and OMG, my dorm mates suck!” storyline gets carted out for a witch-centric retread. After Queenie, Madison and Nan haze Zoe, we learn that witches don’t all have the same skills. Zoe, as far as we know, just has a killer vagina. But in every generation, a witch with the complete package is born, and she is known as the Supreme. I don’t get the impression any of Zoe’s housemates are the Supreme, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t one on the show (cough, Jessica Lange, cough). Still, we do learn other things about the very, very small population of Miss Robichaux’s Academy for Exceptional Young Ladies. Queenie seems fairly logical, Nan (whom we remember from the first season) can read minds, and Madison is a movie star and, well, a bitch. Given that she finds the other girls unsuitable companions, she announces to Zoe they’re going to be besties. What a treat!
Dueling divas The girls are going to be shepherded by Cordelia, who subscribes to the “harness your powers and lay low, dammit” philosophy of witchcraft. She helpfully tells us all about the gruesome murder of a poor Cajun girl, Misty, who stupidly reveals her ability to bring a dead bird back to life and gets burned by the snake-handling idiots from her small town outside of Lafayette. I’m not sure if Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuck have been to Lafayette, but this is pretty patently stupid or the small town is really, really far outside of Lafayette. Anyway, We get to see Lily Rabe burned as a witch (which I hope does not mean the end of Misty and suspect it doesn’t), as well as some flashbacks to Salem witches hanging, because we can never have too much ick in an episode of “American Horror Story.” Cordelia’s mom, Fiona, is not as taken with the idea of shrinking into the woodwork, and as she’s the Supreme (which just makes me keep thinking about “Toddlers & Tiaras, honestly), she gets to barge into the school, grab the kids, and drag them out on a field trip dressed all in black, which suggests to me that either witches don’t sweat or Fiona is an evil asshole. It’s damn hot there!
Field Trip! The gang is off in one direction when Nan has to wander off and go on a house tour. Curious, Fiona decides to redirect the field trip, and suddenly everyone is learning about crazy evil Madame LaLaurie (Kathy Bates). I’m not sure why Fiona, given she’s the Supreme (trying… not… to… think… “Toddlers & Tiaras”) couldn’t have sorted this out herself, but she has Nan find Madame LaLaurie’s burial spot in the backyard. To leave flowers, or maybe one of those big candles with Mary Magdelene on them? Ha!
Madame LaLaurie’s story in a nutshell This storyline seems to me to be more in keeping with what we expect from “American Horror Story” (as in, it’s not seemingly ripped from an R-rated The CW show — seriously, all we need is a slumber party and someone driving fast as the girls stick their heads out the windows, singing to a Taylor Swift song). In short, Miss LaLaurie (who was a real-life serial killer of slaves and yes, Nicolas Cage really did own her house) likes to slap human blood and pancreas all over her face to make herself look young, plus she likes to torture slaves in truly disgusting ways. After tying them up in her attic, she sews their lips shut and takes their pancreases and rips their facial skin off and all sorts of gross stuff that we’re not entirely spared. When she sees her daughter having sex with her houseman, she drags him upstairs, too, having him beaten and, I suppose, his lips sewn shut before plopping a bull’s head on him. She’s so proud! She’s created a minotaur!
While the real LaLaurie supposedly ran off to Paris after her bad deeds were discovered (though that’s never been confirmed, either), she doesn’t get off so easily in “American Horror Story.” No, Angela Bassett is voodoo priestess Marie Laveau (another real person) who drops by LaLaurie’s house to offer her a cure for her husband’s infidelity. After some initial skepticism, she swallows it down, then finds herself paralyzed. Turns out Laveau’s boyfriend was the guy LaLaurie turned into a minotaur. Whoops. Anyway, pretty soon, Fiona is digging up what I would suspect would be a body — but no, it seems that Laveau has cursed LaLaurie to eternal life, tied up and gagged under a concrete patio. Fiona doesn’t blink, but instead tells LaLaurie to hurry up so she can buy her a drink. Well, this should be fun!
Madison gets into trouble Disappointing as it is, we have to keep bouncing back to the Zoe storyline, which I am hoping will simply go away, unless Katniss can show up and tell Zoe to stop embarrassing the whole YA genre before shooting her with an arrow. Madison informs her new bestie that they will be going to a frat party that evening, which will be overrun with rapey teenage boys from one awful frat — Kappa Lambda Gamma. Evan Peters is the nice guy at the frat, and of course he falls for Zoe. Some other guy slips Madison a roofie and proceeds to invite all his friends to gang bang her. That isn’t something you do to a witch, of course, and shortly after the gang takes off in a party bus, Madison flips it with one flick of her hand. So, yes, that’s what Madison can do — move stuff with her mind. Everyone on the bus is killed, so that was one good flick.
Zoe is crushed when she goes to the hospital, hoping one of the two survivors is Kyle. Alas, he isn’t, but the rapey guy is, and Zoe decides to put her killer vagina to good use. Somehow there are no nurses around to notice, but she climbs on top of rapey guy and literally bangs his brains out. So, we get a twist on “Carrie,” just in time for Halloween.
I have to stop here for a moment. Seriously, a killer vagina? Is this a Troma movie or something?
I can’t say this season, with this annoyingly Hogwarts storyline, seems as promising as I hoped it would be. But let’s keep our fingers crossed (or say a little spell) that the epic history that is here to be mined takes center stage, and soon. Otherwise, an edited version of this show really needs to be sold to the CW.
Did you watch the season premiere? What did you think? Do you like the witches thus far, or is this starting to feel like a really violent take on “Charmed”?
What you refer to as shaky is the nature of Ryan Murphy’s execution of material that generally would receive a light touch in the name of sensitivity and good taste — he’s not in the business of good taste. I loved every second of this including the uncomfortable parts in the beginning dealing with torture in the name of racism.
I don’t think crappy YA novel material has anything to do with taste — it’s just tired, and if I wanted to watch “Twilight,” I would. I’m fine with the killer vagina — the angsty, mopey teen attached to it is what I consider subpar. That’s how I define shaky in the Ryan Murphy universe.
I’m pretty sure that the opening was a rip-off, of sorts, of the opening to the 2000 superhero film X-Men, where Rogue also kills the boy she wants to have her first sexual experience with
Good catch! What I do appreciate about “AHS” is it borrows with impunity from all sorts of sources, then mixes it all together in a crazy melange. It works if they give it a twist, but when it feels like just a straight rehash, it’s disappointing.
I would have given you applause if you referenced the original comic and not the movie
As usual the everything but the kitchen sink approach is yieling mixed results. We’re finding this time that Lange’s performance stands out the most, in that it feels like she’s on a completely different show. Sometimes it’s a bit too Sister Jude when she went on a bender or sang
Hoping things settle out once we get to know some of these ladies a bit more, but for now – it’s definitely shaky like you suggest, Liane
Fingers crossed!
“Is this a Troma movie or something?” – Ha! That’s a great line. Long live Lloyd Kaufman and Michael Herz.
Aw, but a lot of people love the lead. Give it a chance. As an opener it wasn’t great, but a lot of it is scripting. I’m sure it isn’t the actors’ faults they got such crappy lines or a voice over.
Um, I feel like you’re missing the point of this show. The previous seasons have picked one horror sub genre and exploited every trope related to it they could scratch out. This is still American Horror Story, and as the idea of educating further generations has been at the heart of a really healthy chunk of fiction about witches, before during and since Harry Potter, it would be kind of ridiculous if they didn’t address it. But again, there’s tons of other stuff to talk about in this genre, and it’s AHS so you can bet your ass they’re gonna get to it. Have some patience for chrissake.
My husband and I has been through so many trials with family deaths and his illness, that changed both of us. I became an unhappy and unappreciative wife. My husband left. My relationship with the him was suffering. Him leaving was the worse thing that ever happened to me, that wake’s me up crying all nite. I started working with Dr agbalagba as a stander. But little did I realize that Dr agbalagba was going to reveal all the things in me that needed to change. helped me see the kind of man I’m supposed to be with. and i started seeking the hand of Dr agbalagba to change my heart and my husband’s. I had to accept that I could not change my husband, only Dr agbalagba can do that. I went to my husband and asked for his forgiveness for all my shortcomings as a wife. I asked him to give me another chance. He is now home.thank you father for job well done in my life you can also reach him via email address : agbalagbatemple@yahoomail.com
Hello friends,my name is Rose, i want to give thanks to the GREAT LORD ZILIALIA, who helped me alot in getting back my love and also helped me in my financial problem.i was in relationship with Richard both of us lived together in love and in happiness, suddenly he just work up one morning telling me that he is sick and tired of me i was so shocked and confused cause i never did anything wrong to him still i had to plead to him because i love him so much, but he still insisted to breakup with me, i tried all i could to get her back but it was not possible, after he left i was some how financially down i did not know what happened to my finance, so i decided to contact some spell casters which happens to be scams and impersonators, i was frustrated then decided not to contact any spell caster again, one day i was watching a show on TV when i saw a woman named Verona was giving testimony on how this great man named Lord Zilialia, helped her in getting back her lover within 24 hours so that was how i decided to give a try and i contacted Lord Zilialia and told him about how he left me and my finance,the only thing he said was that my lover will come back to me and my finance will come up again, that he is going to do all within 24 hours, so just decided to watch and see. After all the necessary spell done, in the next 24 hours which he said i got a call from him and he was pleading to me that he is very sorry for what he did to me, the most surprising thing was that the job i applied for in a company for almost 10 months, they just called and told me that i should come and start the work that am capable of doing the job, i was so surprised a tears of joy rolled down from my eyes,i was very very happy and he just came to my house and he started pleading to me, so i accepted his apology and now we are living happily together now, and am working in the company now am happy again. all thanks to Lord Zilialia for helping me and for making my dream to come through. for help and for appreciation you can contact Lord Zilialia via spellcaster1202@gmail.com.
Write a commentHello friends,my name is Rose, i want to give thanks to the GREAT LORD ZILIALIA, who helped me alot in getting back my love and also helped me in my financial problem.i was in relationship with Richard both of us lived together in love and in happiness, suddenly he just work up one morning telling me that he is sick and tired of me i was so shocked and confused cause i never did anything wrong to him still i had to plead to him because i love him so much, but he still insisted to breakup with me, i tried all i could to get her back but it was not possible, after he left i was some how financially down i did not know what happened to my finance, so i decided to contact some spell casters which happens to be scams and impersonators, i was frustrated then decided not to contact any spell caster again, one day i was watching a show on TV when i saw a woman named Verona was giving testimony on how this great man named Lord Zilialia, helped her in getting back her lover within 24 hours so that was how i decided to give a try and i contacted Lord Zilialia and told him about how he left me and my finance,the only thing he said was that my lover will come back to me and my finance will come up again, that he is going to do all within 24 hours, so just decided to watch and see. After all the necessary spell done, in the next 24 hours which he said i got a call from him and he was pleading to me that he is very sorry for what he did to me, the most surprising thing was that the job i applied for in a company for almost 10 months, they just called and told me that i should come and start the work that am capable of doing the job, i was so surprised a tears of joy rolled down from my eyes,i was very very happy and he just came to my house and he started pleading to me, so i accepted his apology and now we are living happily together now, and am working in the company now am happy again. all thanks to Lord Zilialia for helping me and for making my dream to come through. for help and for appreciation you can contact Lord Zilialia via spellcaster1202@gmail.com….