‘American Sniper,’ ‘Birdman,’ ‘Unbroken’ win 2015 MPSE Golden Reel Awards

The Motion Picture Sound Editors' (MPSE) 62nd annual Golden Reel Awards honored a full spread of films Sunday night. “American Sniper,” “Birdman,” “Unbroken,” “Get On Up” and “Big Hero 6” all walked away with hardware.

At the Oscars, “Sniper,” “Birdman” and “Unbroken” are up against “The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies” and “Interstellar.” “Birdman” won the Cinema Audio Society's mixing prize Saturday and could well win both sound fields. Or it could split with “Sniper,” or Clint Eastwood's war film could take both, etc. Lots of options seem evident. (And the sound categories, by the way, are the only places for “Unbroken” fans to speak up.)

Check out the full list of MPSE winners below, nominees here and the rest of the season's offerings at The Circuit.

Feature English Language – Effects/Foley

“American Sniper”

Feature English Language – Dialogue/ADR

“Unbroken”

Feature Music

“Birdman”

Feature Musical

“Get On Up”

Feature Foreign Language – Effects/Foley/Dialogue/ADR

“The Liberator”

Feature Animation

“Big Hero 6”

Feature Documentary

“Warsaw Uprising”

TV Animation – Effects/Foley/Dialogue/ADR

“Star Wars: Rebels” – “Gathering Forces”

TV Documentary Long Form – Effects/Foley/Dialogue/ADR

“Foo Fighters: Sonic Highways” – “Seattle”

TV Documentary Short Form – Effects/Foley/Dialogue/ADR

“Ax Men” – “Ax Marks the Spot”

TV Long Form – Dialogue/ADR

“Klondike” – “Episode 1”

TV Long Form – FX/Foley

“Houdini” – “Night 1”

TV Short Form – Dialogue/ADR

“The Newsroom” – “Oh Shenandoah”

TV Short Form – FX/Foley

“Game of Thrones” – “The Children”

TV Short Form Music Score (TIE)

“Almost Human” – “Simon Says”

“Fargo” – “The Crocodile's Dilemma”

Computer Episodic (Webisode)

“Halo: Nightfall”

Direct to Video Animation

“Star Wars: The Clone Wars” – “Sacrifice”

Direct to Video Live Action

“Stonehearst Asylum”

Game Cinematics

“League of Legends” – “A New Dawn”

Verna Fields Award for Student Filmmakers

“Sea Odyssey”

Filmmaker Award

Darren Aronofsky

Career Achievement Award

Skip Lievsay