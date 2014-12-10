Amy Schumer to Host the 2015 MTV Movie Awards

12.10.14 4 years ago

Amy Schumer, who is essentially the comedy doyenne of 2014 (alongside her Comedy Central colleagues Abbi and Ilana from “Broad City”) has been picked to host the 2015 MTV Movie Awards. This is really, really good news.

The “Inside Amy Schumer” star said in a statement, “I am honored to be hosting the awards. I will carry the audience with me like a teen mom #breaktheinternet #breakmywater.”

Schumer's dry but damning humor has made her a standout on Comedy Central's roast specials as well as “Last Comic Standing.” She was even funnier than Jerry Seinfeld during her guest appearance on “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.” It's true. She's perfect for this show, a resoundingly deadpan and incisive comedian who doesn't flinch when mocking celebrities or herself. 

