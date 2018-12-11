These ‘Aquaman’ Clips Remind Us Never To Mess With Nicole Kidman

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Aquaman doesn’t open in the US until December 21st, but it has already landed plenty of praise and a huge opening in China last weekend. It now has the biggest opening for a DC comic book adaptation and for a Warner release in China ($93.6 million) and the fourth-largest opening for a superhero movie there, behind Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Age of Ultron, and Venom.

Perhaps encouraged by the success, Warner has released four more clips from the movie. Previous clips included a dynamic fight scene between Jason Momoa and Patrick Wilson, but the new clips let us see Nicole Kidman kick ass and straight up Brick Tamland a dude with a trident. Kidman plays Aquaman’s mom, Queen Atlanna, and the fight clip above shows her protecting her new family. If you didn’t already know not to mess with Nicole Kidman, now you do.

The other three clips show Aquaman and Mera fighting some Trench monsters, Aquaman seeing Atlantis for the first time, and Patrick Wilson’s Ocean Master arguing with Dolph Lundgren’s King Nereus about the need to kill the people on land before they damage the ocean any more.