Arctic Monkeys, Dawes, Sondre Lerche lead June 7 new album release slate

The release slate remains a little light in the wake of Lady Gaga”s “Born This Way,” although there are some tasty rock treats coming June 7 from Arctic Monkeys, Dawes and Sondre Lerche.



Adelitas Way, “Home School Valedictorian” (Virgin): Las Vegas rock band is firing on all cylinders with Top 10 first single “Sick” and a summer tour with Seether.

All Time Low, “Dirty Work” (Interscope): Punk popsters release their first album for Interscope after a few sets on Hopeless Records. Produced by John Fields, Matt Squire and Mike Green, the set takes its title from the band”s past, according to lead singer Alexander Gaskarth.



Arctic Monkeys, “Suck It and See” (Domino): The hype on this British band has eased a little since their 2006 debut was the fastest selling album in British music history but there”s still enough excitement for the Alex Turner-led rock band to headline Lollapalooza in August. They recorded their fourth studio album in Los Angeles, which may account for the material”s largely sunny material.



Benny Benassi, “Electroman” (Ultra): Grammy-winning Italian DJ swings for the fences with latest dance set featuring T-Pain, Chris Brown, Kelis and Black Eyed Peas” apl.de.ap.

Dawes, “Nothing Is Wrong” (ATO): If they”re good enough to back up Robbie Robertson, you better believe they”re good enough for you on this, the L.A.-based Americana rock band”s second full-length set.



Ronnie Dunn, “Ronnie Dunn” (Arista Nashville): The lead singing half of Brooks & Dunn releases his first solo album following the pair”s split last year. No offense to Kix Brooks, but you might not notice much of a difference…

Sondre Lerche, “Sondre Lerche” (Mona): Norwegian singer/songwriter sets up shop with his own label for his seventh album. He described the album”s growth from his previous efforts to Hitfix”s Katie Hasty as “going from being somebody’s son to becoming your own man.”



Randy Travis, “Anniversary Celebration” (Warner): What good is celebrating 25 years of making music if you don”t have friends like Brad Paisley, Zac Brown Band, Kenny Chesney, Don Henley, Carrie Underwood, Tim McGraw and George Jones to drop by. Luckily, Travis does.