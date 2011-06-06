Arctic Monkeys, Dawes, Sondre Lerche lead June 7 new album release slate

#Lady Gaga
06.06.11 7 years ago

The release slate remains a little light in the wake of Lady Gaga”s “Born This Way,”  although there are some tasty rock treats coming June 7 from Arctic Monkeys, Dawes and Sondre Lerche.

Adelitas Way, “Home School Valedictorian” (Virgin): Las Vegas rock band is firing on all cylinders with Top 10 first single “Sick” and a summer tour with Seether.

All Time Low, “Dirty Work” (Interscope): Punk popsters release their first album for Interscope after a few sets on Hopeless Records. Produced by John Fields, Matt Squire and Mike Green, the set takes its title from the band”s past, according to lead singer  Alexander Gaskarth.

Arctic Monkeys, “Suck It and See” (Domino): The hype on this British band has eased a little since their 2006 debut was the fastest selling album in British music history but there”s still enough excitement for the Alex Turner-led rock band to headline Lollapalooza in August. They recorded their fourth studio album in Los Angeles, which may account for the material”s largely sunny material.

Benny Benassi, “Electroman” (Ultra): Grammy-winning Italian DJ swings for the fences with latest dance set featuring T-Pain, Chris Brown, Kelis and Black Eyed Peas” apl.de.ap.

Dawes, “Nothing Is Wrong” (ATO): If they”re good enough to back up Robbie Robertson, you better believe they”re good enough for you on this, the L.A.-based Americana rock band”s second full-length set.

Ronnie Dunn, “Ronnie Dunn” (Arista Nashville): The lead singing half of Brooks & Dunn releases his first solo album following the pair”s split last year.  No offense to Kix Brooks, but you might not notice much of a difference…

Sondre Lerche, “Sondre Lerche” (Mona): Norwegian singer/songwriter sets up shop with his own label for his seventh album. He described the album”s growth from his previous efforts to Hitfix”s Katie Hasty  as “going from being somebody’s son to becoming your own man.”

Randy Travis, “Anniversary Celebration” (Warner): What good is celebrating  25 years of making music if you don”t have friends like Brad Paisley, Zac Brown Band, Kenny Chesney, Don Henley, Carrie Underwood, Tim McGraw and George Jones to drop by. Luckily, Travis does.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Lady Gaga
TAGSAdelitas WayAll Time LowArctic MonkeysBenny BenassiCARRIE UNDERWOODLADY GAGARANDY TRAVISSondre LercheTIM MCGRAW

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP