‘Arrow’ EP Andrew Kreisberg discusses the surprising death in latest episode

(CBR) SPOILER WARNING: This article contains major spoilers for this week's recently aired episode of “Arrow,” “Seeing Red.”

See that spoiler warning up there? It's not for decoration — if you're behind on “Arrow” and avoiding spoilers, this isn't the article for you.

Those who did see this past Wednesday night's “Arrow” installment know that an already significant episode featuring Roy (Colton Haynes) on a deadly Mirakuru-fueled rampage finished with Slade (Manu Bennett) dealing his unkindest cut yet to the Queen family — fatally stabbing the ethically challenged Moira Queen (Susanna Thompson) as she heroically sacrifices herself to save her kids Oliver (Stephen Amell) and Thea (Willa Holland).

The episode, directed by Doug Aarniokoski and written by Wendy Mericle and Beth Schwartz, left fans with quite a bit to freak out about. (We didn't even mention the revelation that Oliver fathered a child years ago, and Moira manipulated him into falsely thinking said child was lost during the pregnancy.) “Arrow” executive producer Andrew Kreisberg talked to select media outlets, including CBR News, at The CW headquarters in Burbank to process the latest happenings on the DC Comics-inspired series.