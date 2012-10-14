Watch: ‘Arrow’ villains Deathstroke and China White teased in Season 1 highlight reel

10.14.12 6 years ago

If this new highlight reel is any indication, “Arrow” is definitely going to have his hands full this season.

Deathstroke (Jeffrey Robinson), China White (Kelly Hu), Deadshot (Michael Rowe) and Huntress (Jessica De Gouw) are four of the villains featured in this just-released promo for the new CW series, which debuted at the show’s New York Comic-Con panel on Sunday.

“Every last one of them will wish I had died on that island,” declares the title hero (Stephen Amell) in voiceover at one point. It’s a statement that no doubt bodes poorly for Starling City’s criminal element.

In any event, the action-packed spot contains footage from the first nine episodes of Season 1, which premiered last Wednesday to the CW’s biggest premiere ratings since “Vampire Diaries”‘ debut in the fall of 2009. (You can read Alan’s review of the pilot episode here.)

Check out the full sizzle reel below and let us know what you think.

“Arrow” airs Wednesdays at 8 PM on the CW.

