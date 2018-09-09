Marvel

Ever since he quite literally spoiled the ending of Avengers: Infinity War months in advance (though nobody really noticed), Mark Ruffalo has been put in a Tom Holland-esque jail of sorts. In other words, the actor who plays Bruce Banner and his big green alter ego, The Hulk, typically errs on the side of caution when it comes to potentially spoiling the upcoming Avengers 4 sequel, for which reshoots began in earnest this month. Yet in a recent interview on The Marvelists podcast, Ruffalo gave some rather enticing hints about the production, and whether or not any of the cast members will ever know what’s going to happen.

The biggest reveal from Ruffalo’s conversation is that unlike previous Avengers films, including Infinity War, directors Joe and Anthony Russo — along with the rest of Marvel Studios’ upper echelon — are still making it up as they go:

“We’re doing reshoots starting in September, and then we’ll go back into the international tour, we’ll go on tour,” Ruffalo said. “Then you guys will get the second installment. Which we don’t even know what it’s gonna be yet. We’re not just doing reshoots. We’re going to finish the movie, which we really didn’t get to finish totally when we left it last year.”

That Marvel Studios builds reshoots into its ever-expanding shooting schedule for all of its films is nothing new. However, that the Russos and company “didn’t get to finish totally” when principal photography wrapped back in January is something new. Ruffalo doesn’t get into the reasoning behind the apparent delays, though he surmises that the filmmakers just might not have cracked the story yet: