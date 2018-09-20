A Cryptic ‘Avengers 4’ Set Photo Is Sending Marvel Fans Hunting For Title Clues

The most-anticipated movie of 2019 doesn’t have a title.

The follow-up to Avengers: Infinity War, which made a staggering $2 billion at the worldwide box office, is unofficially known as Avengers 4 (not that it matters — this thing could be called Avengers: The Squeakquel, and still earn ALL the money). But on Wednesday, co-directors Anthony and Joe Russo, through their shared Twitter account (which is kind of weird?), may have given a cryptic hint about what the film, the 22nd in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will be titled.

“Look hard…” reads the tweet, accompanied by a black-and-white photo.

That’s Joe Russo, presumably on the set of Avengers 4, but does the picture have any other significance, beyond the fact that Thanos exists in a MacBook? The theories, most of which have to do with the film’s title, are flying.

The most common assumption? Avengers Assemble.

The problem with that speculation? The Avengers, the one written and directed by Joss Whedon, was released in some markets as… Avengers Assemble. That’s too confusing and frankly, not very exciting. There are other possibilities.

