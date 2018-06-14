Everything We Know So Far About ‘Avengers 4’

(Obviously, spoilers for Avengers: Infinity War will be found below.)
Avengers 4 doesn’t even really have a title yet, even though it’ll be arriving May 3, 2019, but we already know plenty about the film — such as who’s in the movie, and how the Avengers are going to undo that fateful snap, in which Thanos killed half the universe. Here’s what we know so far.
- Most Characters, At Least In Some Capacity, Will Be Back: While some of the deaths shocked even Marvel executives, and there’s an insistence that at least some of those killed by Thanos aren’t returning, the movie’s cast has everyone from Infinity War back for more in the second. Of course, this doesn’t mean a revival: There are flashbacks, alternate realities, and so on. Still, a Spider-Man sequel is being shot as we speak, and Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 has a release date, both of which reveal that at least some of the fatalities will be reversed. Either that or Guardians 3 will just be a very lonely Rocket.
- And There Will Be Some New Heroes: Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel will be the leader of the MCU after Avengers 4, the new Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) and the original (Michelle Pfeiffer) and Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) will turn up in the movie after being curiously absent, something we’ll likely learn more about with Ant-Man And The Wasp coming in July.
- Captain America (Chris Evans) And Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) Also Play Bigger Roles: Cap and Natasha mostly spent Infinity War punching people, but they’ll have a much bigger role this time around. And since Chris Evans has stated he’s ready to put down the shield for good, don’t be surprised if Cap doesn’t make it out alive.
- Time Travel Plays A Role: Considering we saw Thanos reverse time at the end of Infinity War, and that the Time Stone was a rather important point as well, this isn’t a surprise. But it appears we will be traveling extensively across the MCU’s timeline, from the climactic battle in the first Avengers, to hints from MCU actors that they’re coming back, and it’s not clear what damage this might do to the time stream. And remember, the movie has no problem bringing back characters we hadn’t heard from in years.
- And Yes, We’ll Finally See What Hawkeye Was Up To: Jeremy Renner has been dropping a few hints here and there that Hawkeye, notoriously AWOL in Infinity War, will play a role in Avengers 4. Just what that role is, is an open question, but hey, if anybody deserves an arrow to the eye, it’s Thanos.
