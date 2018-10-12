‘Avengers 4’ Might Have An ‘Even Greater Threat’ Than Thanos

Disney/Marvel

Avengers: Infinity War ended with — spoiler alert, but come on — Thanos “snapping” away half the universe. It’s tough to get much more villainous than that (unless you, y’know, did away with the other half). But rumors for the hyper-secretive Avengers 4 are teasing an even greater threat than the Mad Titan.

Comic Book Movie reports that “Avengers 4 merchandise leaked online featuring a look at Thor and Rocket decked out in brand new costumes,” as well as a description of the tie-in. It reads, “The Asgardian Thor wields the mighty Stormbreaker in his battle against new foes,” and, “Rocket teams up with a new crew to guard the galaxy from an even greater threat.” Could it be Annihilus? (That would go along with the whispers that Avengers 4 will be officially titled Avengers: Annihilation — Avengers: Endgame is the most popular guess so far, but directors Joe and Anthony Russo confirmed that the title of the fourth Avengers movie is not spoken in Infinity War.) Also, with Phase Three and presumably Thanos (it’s hard to imagine him surviving) coming to an end after Avengers 4, the Marvel Cinematic Universe may want to set up a new Big Bad.

There’s also the possibility of another game-changing twist.

Given that Thanos pretty much established himself in Infinity War after getting all six Infinity Stones and successfully wiping out half of life in the universe, just pitting him against a better-prepared Avengers team wouldn’t pose enough opportunities to pull plot twists. Introducing a brand new bad guy, on the other hand, will not only be surprising, it’ll also open up the possibility of a team-up between the heroes and Thanos – something that has been done in the comics. (Via)

After all, Thanos isn’t killing simply for the sake of killing — he thinks he’s doing the universe a service in the long term with his population-dwindling snap.

Avengers 4 opens on May 3, 2019.

