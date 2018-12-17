Marvel Studios

When was the last time you watched The Avengers? (Probably this weekend on FX, because it’s never not on FX.) The Joss Whedon-directed move seems so tiny compared to where the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and particularly the Avengers movies, are now. And it only came out six years ago! But the MCU moves quickly and gets bigger and bigger, and Disney is already hyping next year’s Avengers: Endgame ending with a (alliteration alert!) “bombastic bang.”

“It is the most expected trailer of the year. What started with Iron Man in 2008, is going to end with a bombastic bang,” reads a German press release (via CBR) from Disney, hyping the 22nd installment in the MCU, that was uploaded over the weekend. “After lots of adventures and the most dramatic final in the recent movie history of Avengers: Infinity War, all threads of the Marvel Cinematic Universe converge to the ultimate, game-changing showdown.” It’s the [extremely Europe voice] ultimate, game-changing countdown.

Avengers: Endgame (April 26, 2019) is the final film in the MCU’s Phase Three, which began with Captain America: Civil War; not so coincidentally, the first movie in Phase Four is Spider-Man: Far From Home (July 5, 2019), starring the studio’s youngest protagonist, Peter Parker. Expect Marvel to move on from old-timers Chris Evans and Robert Downey, Jr. following Endgame, and hand the reigns to relative newcomers like Captain Marvel and Doctor Strange.

Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Brie Larson, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Benedict Cumberbatch, Don Cheadle, Tom Holland, Chadwick Boseman, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Dave Bautista, Josh Brolin, and Chris Pratt, among many, many, many, many, many others.

(Via CBR)