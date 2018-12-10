Did The Russo Brothers Actually Reveal The Title Of ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Months Ago?

12.10.18 19 mins ago

Marvel Studios

Back in September, directors Anthony and Joe Russo tweeted a cryptic image from the Avengers 4 set. “Look hard…” it read, and look hard we did.

Marvel theorists went into overdrive trying to figure out what the photo meant, but most everyone agreed that it was a clue for the movie’s still-unknown title. The guesses ranged from “Avengers: Assemble” to “Avengers: Eternity” to “Avengers: Shrek,” which is what Marvel really should have gone with. It turns out, the image really did reveal the title, which we now know is Endgame.

They didn’t make it easy for us, though.

The GOAT Movie Podcast Twitter account illustrates as much.

That poor cooler must feel so lonely not forming any of the letters.

Anyway, the Russo brothers previously told UPROXX’s Mike Ryan that the title of Avengers 4 wasn’t spoken in Infinity War, but they weren’t being one hundred percent honest. Ryan also addressed the matter on Twitter, where it’s still circulating after the official title reveal in last week’s trailer.

Not only does Doctor Strange say to Tony Stark, “We’re in the endgame now,” but the word actually appears in another Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, too. “A hostile alien army came charging through a hole in space. We’re standing three hundred feet below it. We’re the Avengers. We can bust arms dealers all the live long day but that, up there, that’s the endgame,” Tony tells Steve Rogers in Avengers: Age of Ultron. If only, as ever, we had listened to the lyrics of Taylor Swift’s “End Game.”

TOPICS#Avengers#Marvel
TAGSAVENGERSAVENGERS ENDGAMEMarvel

