Marvel Is Ignoring ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ In Favor Of ‘Black Panther’ For Oscars Consideration

Senior Pop Culture Editor
10.11.18

Marvel

Of the two Wakanda-set films released this year (unless there’s a scene from Gotti I’m forgetting), only one has the chance to take home multiple Oscars.

Disney’s “For Your Consideration” page for the 91st Academy Awards shows that the studio plans to submit Black Panther for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor/Actress, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Original Song, among other categories. Meanwhile, Avengers: Infinity War, with a worldwide box office of over $2 billion (Black Panther is “only” at $1.3 billion), is only being considered for a single category: Best Visual Effects.

No pressure, Dan DeLeeuw, Kelly Port, Russell Earl, and Dan Sudick.

Despite the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s overwhelming financial success and cultural dominance, Marvel Studios hasn’t had much luck on Oscar night. Seventeen films (that’s everything from Iron Man to Thor: Ragnarok) has led to only nine nominations, most in the Best Visual Effects category, and zero wins. That’s right: Suicide Squad has more Oscars than every Marvel film, combined.

Iron Man
Sound Editing, Visual Effects

Iron Man 2
Visual Effects

The Avengers
Visual Effects

Iron Man 3
Visual Effects

Captain America: The Winter Soldier
Visual Effects

Guardians of the Galaxy
Makeup and Hairstyling, Visual Effects

Doctor Strange
Visual Effects

Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2
Visual Effects

Disney and Marvel going all-in on Black Panther is a smart call, though. Big-budget superhero films are, rightly or wrongly, ignored in favor of more “typical Oscar” fare that they don’t want to make voters choose and potentially split the ballot. Plus, despite Black Panther and Infinity War both receiving strong reviews from critics, Ryan Coogler’s film is a singular achievement, with more distinct performances (save Josh Brolin), if not the better film altogether.

Still. It would be fun to see Thanos holding an Oscar in the Infinity Gauntlet.

(Via Disney)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Black Panther
TAGSavengers: infinity warBlack PantherOSCARS

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.09.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.08.18 3 days ago
All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

10.05.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Phosphorescent, Cat Power, And Lady Gaga

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Phosphorescent, Cat Power, And Lady Gaga

10.05.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.02.18 1 week ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

10.02.18 1 week ago 26 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP