‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Reportedly Almost Had A Lot More Thanos

#Avengers
07.03.18 5 mins ago

Marvel

With so many mouths to feed (unfortunately not literally), Avengers: Infinity War couldn’t give equal screen time to every character. For instance, Captain America was only in the movie for 6:45 minutes, while Iron Man and Thor logged 18 and 14:30 minutes, respectively. Josh Brolin’s Thanos was on screen longer than any Avenger (nearly 30 minutes), but according to the purple one’s creator, Jim Starlin, Infinity War‘s Big Bad almost had a bigger presence.

Collider‘s Jon Schnepp moderated a panel at Las Vegas Comic Con that hosted Thanos creator Jim Starlin. During the panel, Starlin apparently revealed some major details about Avengers: Infinity War. The comic creator said that there is an extra 30 minutes of Thanos footage from Infinity War that was cut. The scenes reportedly are primarily of Thanos’ backstory. If his info is correct, fans will be able to see all of the footage as part of a special/extended cut of Infinity War that is going to be released. (Via)

An extra 30 minutes would bring Infinity War to an unruly 179 minutes, which is as long as the theatrical version of The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers. It’s worth noting that no Marvel Cinematic Universe movie has received a director’s cut, but Infinity War isn’t your average superhero movie — it’s a “culmination of the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe.” So, if Marvel’s ever going to go all out, now’s the time. If you didn’t get your fix of bonus (dancing!) Thanos in Fortnite, Infinity War comes out on Blu-ray and DVD on August 14.

(Via Collider and Screen Rant)

TOPICS#Avengers
TAGSAVENGERSavengers: infinity warthanos

