The Avengers were back on Jimmy Kimmel Live for one more celebratory appearance following their week of promotion for the release of Infinity War. The entire team and their allies made an appearance as part of the latest Mean Tweets, focusing their place in the real and Marvel Cinematic Universe — at least according to some nasty “fans” online. Infinity War already broke box office records and blew away expectations with its release, so it’s safe to see this segment as the cherry on top of the massive cake. That or it’s just Kimmel’s attempt to cut down the tall poppies of the Marvel Universe.

There are a lot of food comparisons flying around, with Scarlett Johansson and Sebastian Stan getting compared to celery and potatoes respectively — with all white people getting trashed alongside one of them. Then you have Chadwick Boseman getting some guff about his name, even though he’s the coolest black dude in the galaxy, while Sam Jackson is compared to a snapping turtle. I don’t think he looks anything like a snapping turtle, but OK.

The meanest tweet is definitely the one about Dave Bautista because he just seems like the nicest guy. How could there be an entire club devoted to hating him at this point? Wrestling characters are not that real! Countering that are the two funniest tweets, with Benedict Cumberbatch’s shrimp allergy and Tom Holland clapping when the plane lands. White people lose once again on that one.

(Via Jimmy Kimmel Live)