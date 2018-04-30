If you’re one of the millions of moviegoers who helped Avengers: Infinity War to gigantic box office over the weekend, and would now like to discuss the movie in more detail — with full spoilers for the whole thing, like in one of my TV episode recaps — then I have many thoughts on the affair, coming up just as soon as I mistake you for a rabbit…
There’s so much going on in Infinity War, which features nearly every major hero (and at least one more villain than you might expect) from all the previous MCU films, in action that takes place around the globe and across the universe, that it makes more sense to do what the Russo brothers and Markus & McFeely did and break the whole thing down into more manageable chunks than to try to consider the whole thing at once.
Tune In Next Year, Same Bat Time, Same Bat Channel:
It’s been clear going back at least to Avengers: Age of Ultron, if not to the first Avengers, that the MCU movies operate as much like a serialized TV drama as they do a set of connected films. Some movies like Black Panther or Iron Man 3 are relatively standalone, while others like Captain America: Civil War or the three Avengers movies so far are the mythology episodes, tying together major plot threads and characters in ways that are most satisfying if you’ve seen and cared about the previous installments.
It’s not an exact match, any more than we should consider Marvel’s Netflix dramas to be “13-hour movies,” and when the Marvel films struggle, it’s often because they’re trying to be movie and TV show at the same time. I had a lot of fun watching Infinity War, but mainly for the individual moments and team-ups than for the story as a whole. Thanos had been teased in previous movies and talked about a lot in both Guardians of the Galaxy films, but this was his first time front and center and really part of the action. Despite some good work by Josh Brolin and the writers’ attempt to give him more nuance than Thanos has in the comics, he’s still a relative newbie to the saga, and our interests are more with the heroes we’ve been watching for a decade than with him. (Civil War wasn’t perfect, but it was also smart to make Zemo all but irrelevant to the conflict between the character we already knew and cared about, which may be the safest approach in a movie with that many characters — only a fraction of what Infinity War had on display.) If these were being made as an actual TV show, I imagine we’d have seen a lot more of Thanos before his big moment, the way Buffy or Justified would slowly but surely increase the screen time for each big bad over the course of the season so that they really mattered by the time their plan went into full bloom. Instead, the more frequent presence throughout the earlier films were the Infinity Stones themselves, and only a very specific brand of nerd cares about them at all. And Thanos’ key relationship is with Gamora, who’s easily been the least well-written of the Guardians, even if the sequel devoted a good chunk of time to her and Nebula talking about what a terrible father figure Thanos was to them. So the emotional core of the movie — whose writers consider Thanos to be its protagonist — isn’t quite strong enough to keep the audience from wanting to jump back to any of a few dozen other character pairings.
Regarding Ant-Man and the Wasp… doesn’t it take place between Civil War and Infinity War? I assume it’ll probably end with where IW ended.
Yes. It’s going to take place while he’s under house arrest, but before people started turning to ash.
Some really good points in this review. I agree the battle scenes overall (but especially in Wakanda) were lacking, especially considering the Russos have filmed some of my favorite action scenes in their previous two films. I thought the action beats where the heroes almost took down Thanos on his home planet were pretty spectacular, right up until what was probably the stupidest moment in any Marvel movie yet, when Quill essentially caused the deaths of half beings in the universe because he couldn’t control his temper for another 10 seconds. For that matter, I found Quill pretty insufferable in this movie, and while the first Guardians is in my top 5 Marvel films those characters have all become more annoying than anything else by this point.
I expect this film will wind up working better as the first part of a two part movie than it does as a standalone.
Alan, I think you confuse critical reaction to Iron Fist with audience reaction. From most of what I’ve seen and read and discussed with fellow fans, audiences like Iron First just fine, while it’s actually curious (or maybe not so curious) that critics have such a visceral hate for the character. Which is strange when you think of it, because Danny Rand actually has, outside of Jessica Jones, more growth as a character in his arc than compared Luke Cage and Matt Murdock. Just one of those things, I guess.
As to the other points, I think you’re 100% correct to be worried about Gamora. She’s dead. D-E-D, dead. No chance of coming back because she wasn’t part of the snap. Perhaps Guardians Vol. 3 is a reboot of Star Trek III? The Search for Gamora? I’d dig it.
I thought the Douche-Off between Tony and Strange was one of the best things in the movie, considering a lot of the crap Doctor Strange got was that he is just “Tony Stark with Magic.”
Also, talk about a pairing… Gamora and Tony Stark, left all alone on Titan (but with the Milano to use to get to earth). That is a weird twosome, man. I wonder if Tony can help “fix” her, provide her with more humanity, so to speak, with his nanotech.
I think you meant Nebula, not Gamora, correct? But still, I agree they make an odd couple.
I’m fine with the Captain Marvel tease but as long as she isn’t a focal part of the next Avengers.
I share a lot of you thoughts, Alan. We are back to Avengers 1 roster plus those chance left.
It was very enjoyable but making Vision an emotional focal point seemed like them making us eat our vegetables because he’s not well developed in the MCU for being in 1.25 movies before this and they had to put him up front due to the stone and following a little of the comics.
Tom Holland’s death was the most heartbreaking I felt. The character being in school, young and always calling Tony “Mr Stark” until the very end was well acted and maybe shows Tony that he has a real life son here even if he’s not his biological or created by him in a lab or garage.
My .02…
1. My favorite combat team-ups were Spidey and Dr. Strange (“magic punch!”, “magic kick!”), and Bucky holding Rocket for that awesome spinning-shooting combo (if I still played HeroClix, I would pay a decent amount of money for that figure). Rocket angling to get his paws on Bucky’s new arm had me laughing out loud.
2. A commenter on a different site made a good point about the post-snap “deaths”: Yes, we the savvy audience members know these characters won’t stay dead, because they’re about to make Disney a metric crap-ton of money. But to the characters in the film who survive, this is very real and utterly devastating. (That scene with Peter and Tony is just… I’m not crying, you are!)